திருச்சியைச் சேர்ந்த அனு கீர்த்தி மிஸ் இந்தியா பட்டத்தைச் சமீபத்தில் வென்றார்.

அனு கீர்த்தி சில நாள்களுக்கு முன்பு சென்னை வந்தார். விமான நிலையத்தில் அவரை உற்சாகமாக வரவேற்றார்கள் குடும்ப உறுப்பினர்கள். இதன்பிறகு திருச்சிக்குச் சென்றபோது குடும்ப உறுப்பினர்கள், நண்பர்கள், ரசிகர்கள் எனப் பலரும் திரளாக வந்து அவரை வரவேற்றார்கள். இதன் புகைப்படங்களும் விடியோக்களும் சமூகவலைத்தளங்களில் வெளியிடப்பட்டுள்ளன.

What a special moment! When the kids from CHILD Family Chennai gave @anukreethy_vas all their love and wishes. Finally they enjoyed lunch with their favourite 'Anu didi'. #TamilNaduWelcomesAnukreethy #MissIndiaWorldHomecoming pic.twitter.com/ezPPLR4Wrg — Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 27, 2018

A proud mom! We asked @anukreethy_vas mother to share her feelings on Anukreethy's win and her reaction is priceless.. P.S. She was too shy to speak but the pride in her eyes said it all. Don't you agree? #MissIndiaWorldHomecoming #TamilNaduWelcomesAnukreethy pic.twitter.com/RALACZ8FPn — Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 28, 2018