விவசாய பொருளாதாரப் படிப்பு!
By DIN | Published on : 03rd July 2018 10:55 AM | அ+அ அ- |
மக்களுக்கு உணவு வழங்கும் துறையான விவசாயத் தொழில் துறை இந்த உலகத்திற்கே முன்னோடியானது.
அது தற்போது நலிவடைந்து வருகிறது. விவசாயத் தொழிலை மேம்படுத்த வேண்டியது அனைவருடைய கடமையாகும். அதனால் விவசாயம் சார்ந்த தொழிலைக் கற்று அத்துறைக்கு நம்மால் இயன்ற சேவையைச் செய்ய வேண்டும்.
விவசாயம் சார்ந்து பல்வேறு படிப்புகள் உள்ளன. அதில் "விவசாயப் பொருளாதாரம்' என்ற படிப்பு முக்கியத்துவம் வாய்ந்ததாகும்.
விவசாயப் பொருளாதாரம் சார்ந்த படிப்புகளை நடத்தும் கல்வி நிறுவனங்கள் :
Indian Agricultural Research Institute - http://www.iari.res.in/index.php?option=com_content&view=featured&Itemid=435
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University - http://www.tnau.ac.in/programmes.html
Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University - https://www.angrau.ac.in/AdmissionsIndia.php#PG
GOVIND BALLABH PANT UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE & TECHNOLOGY - http://www.gbpuat.ac.in/academics/registrar/index.html
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University - https://www.rpcau.ac.in/degree-programmes/#1523433037028-79a6b64f-78e4
- எம்.அருண்குமார்