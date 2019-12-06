ஐ லவ் தெலங்கானா: என்கவுன்டர் நடவடிக்கைக்குத் திரையுலகப் பிரபலங்கள் பாராட்டு!
By எழில் | Published on : 06th December 2019 11:31 AM
ஹைதராபாதைச் சேர்ந்த கால்நடை பெண் மருத்துவர், கடந்த வியாழக்கிழமை பாலியல் வன்கொடுமை செய்து எரித்துக் கொல்லப்பட்டார். இந்த விவகாரத்தில் லாரி பணியாளர்கள் 4 பேர் கைது செய்யப்பட்டார்கள். நால்வருக்கும் 14 நாள்கள் நீதிமன்றக் காவல் விதிக்கப்பட்டது. இந்நிலையில் வழக்கு விசாரணைக்காக குற்றம் நடந்த சட்டன்பள்ளிக்கு குற்றவாளிகள் நால்வரும் காவலர்களால் இன்று அதிகாலை அழைத்துச் செல்லப்பட்டார்கள். அப்போது அவர்கள் தப்பி ஓட முயன்றாகக் கூறப்படுகிறது. இதையடுத்து நால்வரையும் காவலர்கள் என்கவுன்டரில் சுட்டுக்கொன்றார்கள். இச்சம்பவம் நாடு முழுக்கப் பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. காவலர்களின் நடவடிக்கைகளுக்குப் பாராட்டுகளும் விமரிசனங்களும் கிடைத்துள்ளன.
இந்நிலையில் சமந்தா, விஷால், ஹன்சிகா உள்ளிட்ட திரையுலகப் பிரபலங்கள் காவல்துறையின் இந்த என்கவுன்டர் நடவடிக்கைக்குத் தங்கள் கருத்துகளைத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்கள்.
I TELANGANA . Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution .— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 6, 2019
JUSTICE SERVED! #JusticeForPriyankaReddy— Hansika (@ihansika) December 6, 2019
Justice Finally Served !!— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 6, 2019
My sincere thanks to Telangana Police....GB#RIPDisha #RIPPriyanka
My salute to the #hyderabadpolice department for the Action they took... waiting for the day where every women feels safe and secure to live in this country..— A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 6, 2019
மற்றவர்களின் கருத்துக்களையோ, மனித உரிமை பேசுபவர்களையோ விடுங்கள்... அந்த பெண்ணின் பெற்றோருக்கு மனதின் ஓரத்தில் ஒரு சிறு நிம்மதி வருமே அது போதும்... என்ன தவறு செய்தாலும் பாத்ரூமில் வழுக்கி விழுவதுடன் முடிந்து விடும் என்று நினைப்பவர்கள் இதோடு திருந்தி விடுவது நல்லது.— Sathish (@actorsathish) December 6, 2019
logical thinking tells this is not an occasion to rejoice, the woman & the mother in me feels a sense of gratification! Feels like the beasts ended up with what they deserved! Feels like the officers who shot them r heroes #Nirbhaya #Hasini #Rajalaksmi #Nandini #Priyanka #Roja pic.twitter.com/UKzUxCm9kP— Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) December 6, 2019
Those who do any harm to women must remember this instant encounter / punishment possibility & avoid even thinking of it. If they are the culprits, a quick action on them, which they deserve https://t.co/3bbYEqSZcs— Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) December 6, 2019