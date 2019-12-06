ஐ லவ் தெலங்கானா: என்கவுன்டர் நடவடிக்கைக்குத் திரையுலகப் பிரபலங்கள் பாராட்டு!

ஹைதராபாதைச் சேர்ந்த கால்நடை பெண் மருத்துவர், கடந்த வியாழக்கிழமை பாலியல் வன்கொடுமை செய்து எரித்துக் கொல்லப்பட்டார். இந்த விவகாரத்தில் லாரி பணியாளர்கள் 4 பேர் கைது செய்யப்பட்டார்கள். நால்வருக்கும் 14 நாள்கள் நீதிமன்றக் காவல் விதிக்கப்பட்டது. இந்நிலையில் வழக்கு விசாரணைக்காக குற்றம் நடந்த சட்டன்பள்ளிக்கு குற்றவாளிகள் நால்வரும் காவலர்களால் இன்று அதிகாலை அழைத்துச் செல்லப்பட்டார்கள். அப்போது அவர்கள் தப்பி ஓட முயன்றாகக் கூறப்படுகிறது. இதையடுத்து நால்வரையும் காவலர்கள் என்கவுன்டரில் சுட்டுக்கொன்றார்கள். இச்சம்பவம் நாடு முழுக்கப் பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. காவலர்களின் நடவடிக்கைகளுக்குப் பாராட்டுகளும் விமரிசனங்களும் கிடைத்துள்ளன.

இந்நிலையில் சமந்தா, விஷால், ஹன்சிகா உள்ளிட்ட திரையுலகப் பிரபலங்கள் காவல்துறையின் இந்த என்கவுன்டர் நடவடிக்கைக்குத் தங்கள் கருத்துகளைத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்கள்.

I TELANGANA . Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution . — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 6, 2019

Justice Finally Served !!



My sincere thanks to Telangana Police....GB#RIPDisha #RIPPriyanka — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 6, 2019

My salute to the #hyderabadpolice department for the Action they took... waiting for the day where every women feels safe and secure to live in this country.. — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 6, 2019

logical thinking tells this is not an occasion to rejoice, the woman & the mother in me feels a sense of gratification! Feels like the beasts ended up with what they deserved! Feels like the officers who shot them r heroes #Nirbhaya #Hasini #Rajalaksmi #Nandini #Priyanka #Roja pic.twitter.com/UKzUxCm9kP — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) December 6, 2019