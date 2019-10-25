Enable Javscript for better performance
    பிகில் FDFS: படம் பார்த்த ரசிகர்கள் என்ன சொல்கிறார்கள்?

    By DIN  |   Published on : 25th October 2019 11:46 AM

    BIGIL-poster-03_77

     

    ராஜா ராணி, தெறி, மெர்சல் ஆகிய படங்களை இயக்கியுள்ள பிரபல இயக்குநர் அட்லி அடுத்ததாக விஜய் கதாநாயகனாக நடித்துள்ள பிகில் படத்தை இயக்கியுள்ளார். மெர்சல் படத்துக்குப் பிறகு விஜய் - அட்லி - ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மான் இணையும் புதிய படம் குறித்த அதிகாரபூர்வ அறிவிப்பை ஏஜிஎஸ் நிறுவனம் கடந்த வருடம் இறுதியில் வெளியிட்டது. நயன்தாரா, ஜாக்கி ஷெராப், விவேக், யோகிபாபு, கதிர் போன்றோர் இப்படத்தில் நடித்துள்ளார்கள். இசை - ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மான், ஒளிப்பதிவு - ஜி.கே. விஷ்ணு, பாடல்கள் - விவேக், படத்தொகுப்பு - ரூபன் எல். ஆண்டனி, கலை - முத்துராஜ், சண்டைப் பயிற்சி - அனல் அரசு. ஜனவரி 19 அன்று பூஜை நடைபெற்றது. பிகில் படத்துக்கு தணிக்கையில் யு/ஏ சான்றிதழ் அளிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. படத்தின் கால அளவு 2 மணி நேரம் 58 நிமிடம் 59 நொடி என சான்றிதழில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. 

    இந்நிலையில் பிகில் படத்தின் சிறப்புக் காட்சிக்கு நேற்றிரவு அரசு அனுமதி வழங்கியது. இதனால் இன்று காலை 5 மணி முதல் தமிழகம் முழுக்க பிகில் படத்தின் சிறப்புக் காட்சி தொடங்கியது. படம் பார்த்தவர்கள் சமூகவலைத்தளங்களில் படம் குறித்து தெரிவித்துள்ள கருத்துகள்:

     

     

     

