பிகில் FDFS: படம் பார்த்த ரசிகர்கள் என்ன சொல்கிறார்கள்?
By DIN | Published on : 25th October 2019 11:46 AM | அ+அ அ- | எங்களது தினமணி யுடியூப் சேனலில், சமீபத்திய செய்தி மற்றும் நிகழ்வுகளின் வீடியோக்களைப் பார்க்க, சப்ஸ்கிரைப் செய்ய இங்கே கிளிக் செய்யுங்கள்!
ராஜா ராணி, தெறி, மெர்சல் ஆகிய படங்களை இயக்கியுள்ள பிரபல இயக்குநர் அட்லி அடுத்ததாக விஜய் கதாநாயகனாக நடித்துள்ள பிகில் படத்தை இயக்கியுள்ளார். மெர்சல் படத்துக்குப் பிறகு விஜய் - அட்லி - ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மான் இணையும் புதிய படம் குறித்த அதிகாரபூர்வ அறிவிப்பை ஏஜிஎஸ் நிறுவனம் கடந்த வருடம் இறுதியில் வெளியிட்டது. நயன்தாரா, ஜாக்கி ஷெராப், விவேக், யோகிபாபு, கதிர் போன்றோர் இப்படத்தில் நடித்துள்ளார்கள். இசை - ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மான், ஒளிப்பதிவு - ஜி.கே. விஷ்ணு, பாடல்கள் - விவேக், படத்தொகுப்பு - ரூபன் எல். ஆண்டனி, கலை - முத்துராஜ், சண்டைப் பயிற்சி - அனல் அரசு. ஜனவரி 19 அன்று பூஜை நடைபெற்றது. பிகில் படத்துக்கு தணிக்கையில் யு/ஏ சான்றிதழ் அளிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. படத்தின் கால அளவு 2 மணி நேரம் 58 நிமிடம் 59 நொடி என சான்றிதழில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
இந்நிலையில் பிகில் படத்தின் சிறப்புக் காட்சிக்கு நேற்றிரவு அரசு அனுமதி வழங்கியது. இதனால் இன்று காலை 5 மணி முதல் தமிழகம் முழுக்க பிகில் படத்தின் சிறப்புக் காட்சி தொடங்கியது. படம் பார்த்தவர்கள் சமூகவலைத்தளங்களில் படம் குறித்து தெரிவித்துள்ள கருத்துகள்:
இந்தாளு @actorvijay அநியாயத்துக்கு ஒழச்சிருக்கார். இனிலாம் இந்தாளைலாம் யாராலும் replace பண்ண முடியாது. ப்ப்பாஆஆ வெறித்தனமா நடிச்சிருக்கார் #BigilFDFS #BIGILRoarsGloballyTmrw #BigilIntermission— Sonia Arunkumar (@rajakumaari) October 25, 2019
#Bigil [3.5/5] : A Pakka Mass Entertainer with a good message.. #Thalapathy @actorvijay has simply rocked in multiple roles.. #Rayappan is Mass with dignity..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 25, 2019
Coach #Michael is Mass with #Thalapath usual style.. #Bigil 's scenes with #Rayappan
are cute..
And the second half saves the whole film. Phew. #bigil #BigilFDFS— Kavya Sathyamoorthy (@kavyasathya_) October 25, 2019
மாஸா ஆரம்பிச்சி கண்ணீர்ல முடிச்சிட்டியே #அட்லி..நீ விஜய் வெறியன் இல்லடா!— ramesh25091991 (@ramesh25091991) October 25, 2019
விஜயின் பக்தன்.முதல் பகுதி: ரசிகனுக்கு,இரண்டாம் பகுதி: அனைத்து பெண்களுக்கும்..அனைத்து ஆண்,பெண்களும் பார்க்க வேண்டிய படம் #Bigil@actorvijay @Atlee_dir @arrahman @archanakalpathi @Actor_Vivek @Lyricist_Vivek pic.twitter.com/MARToOWNpA
#Bigil - Second half and it's emotions - Game saver and changer. Respect to @actorvijay and @Atlee_dir for taking women empowerment to the masses, for conveying it in a language that everyone will understand !!— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) October 25, 2019
You should b really proud to produce this movie @archanakalpathi !
#Bigil 2nd half works far far better than the 1st half. Sureshot Hit again for the #ThalapathyVijay - @Atlee_dir duo#Mathare, #Singappenney & the entire women's football angle works grt for the film. Emotions click very well— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 25, 2019
Mass Coach Vijay scenes >> footballer Vijay scenes
#Bigil 2nd half is fantastic . A sure shot winner at the box office, @Atlee_dir scores sixer in the emotional sequences. Football episodes are mind-blowing. What an incredible performance by Thalapathy Vijay, easily one of the best in his career— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) October 25, 2019
#Bigil Blockbuster material especially 2nd half..#Atlee #Vijay stikes Hat rick..— Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) October 25, 2019
#Verithanam is a film by itself. From the narrative to the making of it, too many things to talk about.— S Abishek (@cinemapayyan) October 25, 2019
Loved the red pallette and light adikira shoe of @actorvijay #bigil
#Bigil is Double Dhamaka by #ThalapathyVijay in two powerful roles. Enjoyed his style & solid performance. @Atlee_dir has made an engaging film in a huge scale. @arrahman sir music is a huge plus. Best wishes to @archanakalpathi & Team AGS. A good entertainer for this Diwali pic.twitter.com/9YhXBUFTFu— Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) October 25, 2019
#Bigil— Cyril Eanastein (@CECapture_) October 25, 2019
With the first half giving the lags, the second half takes the big stage giving us what we wanted. Thalapathy as #Rayappan stole the show thoroughly. Moments framed big time & emotional keys played right notes. #Bigil - Enaku
Pudichidhu
#Bigil will be one of the biggest blockbuster of the year!!! #Thalapathy is such a charmer #BigilatGK #RGBlaserinGK— Ruban Mathivanan (@GKcinemas) October 25, 2019
#Bigil: Gotta mention 'Bigil Bigil Bigilumaa' - definitely one of the best theatre moments in the film. #ThalapathyVijay and Lady Superstar #Nayanthara dancing together - looked so good, it's all about the lovable grace!— Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) October 25, 2019