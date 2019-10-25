பிகில் FDFS: படம் பார்த்த ரசிகர்கள் என்ன சொல்கிறார்கள்?

ராஜா ராணி, தெறி, மெர்சல் ஆகிய படங்களை இயக்கியுள்ள பிரபல இயக்குநர் அட்லி அடுத்ததாக விஜய் கதாநாயகனாக நடித்துள்ள பிகில் படத்தை இயக்கியுள்ளார். மெர்சல் படத்துக்குப் பிறகு விஜய் - அட்லி - ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மான் இணையும் புதிய படம் குறித்த அதிகாரபூர்வ அறிவிப்பை ஏஜிஎஸ் நிறுவனம் கடந்த வருடம் இறுதியில் வெளியிட்டது. நயன்தாரா, ஜாக்கி ஷெராப், விவேக், யோகிபாபு, கதிர் போன்றோர் இப்படத்தில் நடித்துள்ளார்கள். இசை - ஏ.ஆர். ரஹ்மான், ஒளிப்பதிவு - ஜி.கே. விஷ்ணு, பாடல்கள் - விவேக், படத்தொகுப்பு - ரூபன் எல். ஆண்டனி, கலை - முத்துராஜ், சண்டைப் பயிற்சி - அனல் அரசு. ஜனவரி 19 அன்று பூஜை நடைபெற்றது. பிகில் படத்துக்கு தணிக்கையில் யு/ஏ சான்றிதழ் அளிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. படத்தின் கால அளவு 2 மணி நேரம் 58 நிமிடம் 59 நொடி என சான்றிதழில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

இந்நிலையில் பிகில் படத்தின் சிறப்புக் காட்சிக்கு நேற்றிரவு அரசு அனுமதி வழங்கியது. இதனால் இன்று காலை 5 மணி முதல் தமிழகம் முழுக்க பிகில் படத்தின் சிறப்புக் காட்சி தொடங்கியது. படம் பார்த்தவர்கள் சமூகவலைத்தளங்களில் படம் குறித்து தெரிவித்துள்ள கருத்துகள்:

And the second half saves the whole film. Phew. #bigil #BigilFDFS — Kavya Sathyamoorthy (@kavyasathya_) October 25, 2019

#Bigil - Second half and it's emotions - Game saver and changer. Respect to @actorvijay and @Atlee_dir for taking women empowerment to the masses, for conveying it in a language that everyone will understand !!



You should b really proud to produce this movie @archanakalpathi ! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) October 25, 2019

#Bigil 2nd half works far far better than the 1st half. Sureshot Hit again for the #ThalapathyVijay - @Atlee_dir duo#Mathare, #Singappenney & the entire women's football angle works grt for the film. Emotions click very well



Mass Coach Vijay scenes >> footballer Vijay scenes — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 25, 2019

#Bigil 2nd half is fantastic . A sure shot winner at the box office, @Atlee_dir scores sixer in the emotional sequences. Football episodes are mind-blowing. What an incredible performance by Thalapathy Vijay, easily one of the best in his career — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) October 25, 2019

#Verithanam is a film by itself. From the narrative to the making of it, too many things to talk about.



Loved the red pallette and light adikira shoe of @actorvijay #bigil — S Abishek (@cinemapayyan) October 25, 2019

#Bigil is Double Dhamaka by #ThalapathyVijay in two powerful roles. Enjoyed his style & solid performance. @Atlee_dir has made an engaging film in a huge scale. @arrahman sir music is a huge plus. Best wishes to @archanakalpathi & Team AGS. A good entertainer for this Diwali pic.twitter.com/9YhXBUFTFu — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) October 25, 2019

#Bigil

With the first half giving the lags, the second half takes the big stage giving us what we wanted. Thalapathy as #Rayappan stole the show thoroughly. Moments framed big time & emotional keys played right notes. #Bigil - Enaku

Pudichidhu — Cyril Eanastein (@CECapture_) October 25, 2019

#Bigil will be one of the biggest blockbuster of the year!!! #Thalapathy is such a charmer #BigilatGK #RGBlaserinGK — Ruban Mathivanan (@GKcinemas) October 25, 2019