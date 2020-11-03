Enable Javscript for better performance
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira says she was sexually harassed at 14- Dinamani

சுடச்சுட

    ﻿
    முகப்பு சினிமா செய்திகள்

    14 வயதில் பாலியல் தொல்லைக்கு ஆளானேன்: ஆமிர் கான் மகள் அதிர்ச்சித் தகவல்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 03rd November 2020 12:50 PM  |   அ+அ அ-   |    |  

    iran_khan_aamir_khan_insta1

    படம் - instagram.com/khan.ira/

     

    14 வயதில் பாலியல் தொல்லைக்கு ஆளாகியுள்ளதாக பிரபல நடிகர் ஆமிர் கானின் மகள் அதிர்ச்சித் தகவல் அளித்துள்ளார்.

    பிரபல நடிகர் ஆமிர் கான் 1986-ல் ரீனா தத்தாவைத் திருமணம் செய்தார். இவர்களுக்கு ஜூனைத், ஐரா என இரு குழந்தைகள். பிறகு இருவரும் விவாகரத்து செய்துகொண்டார்கள். 2005-ல் கிரண் ராவைத் திருமணம் செய்துகொண்டார் ஆமிர் கான். இவர்களுக்கு ஒரு மகன் உண்டு.

    இந்நிலையில் அமீர் கானின் மகளான ஐரா கான், இளம் வயதில் பாலியல் தொல்லைக்கு ஆளானது குறித்து இன்ஸ்டகிராமில் கூறியுள்ளார். அதில் அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளதாவது:

    என்னுடைய 14 வயதில் பாலியல் தொல்லைக்கு ஆளானேன். அந்தச் சூழல் வித்தியாசமாக இருந்தது. அந்த நபர் தெரிந்து தான் அதைச் செய்தாரா என்று எனக்குத் தெரியவில்லை. அது தினமும் நடக்கவில்லை. என்ன நடந்தது என்று புரிந்துகொள்ளவே எனக்கு ஒரு வருடம் ஆனது. என் பெற்றோர் அந்தச் சூழலில் இருந்து என்னை மீட்டார்கள். அதிலிருந்து வெளியே வந்த பிறகு அதைப் பற்றி நான் மோசமாக உணரவில்லை, அச்சம் கொள்ளவில்லை. அதன்பிறகு அப்படி எதுவும் நடக்கவில்லை. முடிந்துவிட்டது என்று அதிலிருந்து நான் கடந்து வந்துவிட்டேன். யாரிடமும் இதைப் பற்றி பேசவில்லை. 

    என் சிறு வயதில் பெற்றோர் விவாகரத்து செய்துகொண்டார்கள். இதனால் நான் அதிர்ச்சிக்கு ஆளாகவில்லை. சுமூகமான முறையில் விவாகரத்து நடைபெற்றது. அவர்களும் இன்னும் நண்பர்களாக உள்ளார்கள். எங்கள் குடும்பம் உடைந்துவில்லை என்றார்.  

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    HINDI VERSION - LINK IN BIO. I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than “I don’t know.” It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren’t something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about. What would anyone do? I had everything. What would anyone say? I had said it all. I still think there’s a small part of me that thinks I’m making all this up, that I have nothing to feel bad about, that I’m not trying hard enough, that maybe I’m over reacting. Old habits die hard. It takes me feeling my worst to make myself believe that it’s bad enough to take seriously. And no matter how many things I have, how nice to me people are because of my dad, how nice to me people are because they love and care about me... if I feel a certain way, a certain not nice way, then how much can rationally trying to explain these things to myself do? Shouldn’t I instead get up and try and fix things? And if I can’t do that for myself? Shouldn’t I ask for help? . . . #mentalhealth #privilege #depression #repression #divorce #sexualabuse #letstalk #betterlatethannever #letitout #depressionhelp #askforhelp

    A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

     

    TAGS
    Cinema Aamir Khan

    உங்கள் கருத்துகள்

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the dinamani.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on dinamani.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of dinamani.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. dinamani.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp