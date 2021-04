நடிகர் அருண் விஜய்யின் மாமனார் காலமானார்

Producer Dr.N.S.Mohan Aged 68, Of @FTEonline who has produced the following movies Vaa,MaanjaVelu,Malai Malai,ThadaiyaraThaaka & who also happens to be d father in law of @arunvijayno1 passed away today morning after a brief illness.Details of his last rites will be posted soon. pic.twitter.com/Vm8YNkZa0N