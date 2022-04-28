ராஜ் & டிகே இயக்கத்தில் விஜய் சேதுபதி நடிக்கும் ஹிந்தி இணையத் தொடர்: அறிவிப்பு

விஜய் சேதுபதி, ராசி கண்ணா நடிப்பில் ராஜ் & டிகே இயக்கும் ஹிந்தி இணையத்தொடரில் பிரபல பாலிவுட் நடிகர் ஷாஹித் கபூரும் இணைந்துள்ளார்.

2019 செப்டம்பரில் அமேசான் பிரைம் ஓடிடியில் வெளியான தி ஃபேமிலி மேன் இணையத் தொடர் ரசிகர்களின் பாராட்டைப் பெற்றது. மனோஜ் பாஜ்பாய், பிரியா மணி நடித்த இத்தொடரை ராஜ் & டிகே இயக்கியிருந்தார்கள். தி ஃபேமிலி மேன் இணையத் தொடரின் 2-ம் பாகம் கடந்த வருடம் வெளியானது. இதில் தமிழ் நடிகை சமந்தா நடித்திருந்தார்.

இதையடுத்து ராஜ் & டிகே இயக்கும் புதிய இணையத்தொடரில் விஜய் சேதுபதி, ராசி கண்ணா, ரெஜினா நடித்து வருகிறார்கள். இந்த இணையத்தொடரில் பிரபல பாலிவுட் நடிகர் ஷாஹித் கபூரும் நடிக்கிறார். இது அவருடைய ஓடிடி அறிமுகமாகும்.

BIGGG NEWS... @shahidkapoor to embark on his spectacular digital debut in the film #Farzi with @PrimeVideoIN along with the cast and creators of @VijaySethuOffl , @rajndk , and #Raashi . #SeeWhereItTakesYou #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia pic.twitter.com/iLsCtWxvMM

ராஜ் & டிகே இயக்கி வரும் இந்த இணையத் தொடருக்கு ஃபார்ஸி (Farzi) எனப் பெயரிடப்பட்டுள்ளது. இதுகுறித்த அறிவிப்பை அமேஸான் பிரைம் இன்று வெளியிட்டுள்ளது.

#FarziOnPrime: An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller. #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/5mNMzXI6gq