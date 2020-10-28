Enable Javscript for better performance
    அருள்மிகு ஸ்ரீ கன்னியம்மன் ஆலயம் - நவராத்திரி புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 29th October 2020 05:48 PM

    kanniamman
    நவராத்திரி வைபவத்தில் முதல் நாள் ஸ்ரீ கன்னியம்மன் அலங்காரம்.
    1 / 10
    kamadenu
    நவராத்திரி வைபவத்தில் இரண்டாம் நாள் ஸ்ரீ காமதேனு அலங்காரம்.
    2 / 10
    rajeswari
    நவராத்திரி விழா வைபவம் 3ம் நாள்: ஸ்ரீ ராஜராஜேஸ்வரி அலங்காரம்.
    3 / 10
    kamatchi
    நவராத்திரியின் நான்காம் நாளில் அம்மன் ஸ்ரீ காமாக்ஷி ஜலகண்டேஸ்வரருடன் காட்சி அளித்தார்.
    4 / 10
    meenakshi
    ஐந்தாம் நாள் நவராத்திரி வைபவத்தில் அம்பாள் ஸ்ரீ மீனாக்ஷி வடிவமாக காட்சி அளித்தார்.
    5 / 10
    gajalakshmi
    ஆறாம் நாள் நவராத்திரி வைபவத்தில் அம்மன் ஸ்ரீ கெஜலஷ்மியாக காட்சி அளித்தார். அருகில் ஸ்ரீ கன்னியம்மனும் அமர்ந்து அருள் பாலித்தார்.
    6 / 10
    visnu_durgai
    நவராத்திரி 7ம் நாள் விழாவில் அம்மன் ஸ்ரீ விஷ்ணு துர்கையாக அருள்பாலித்தார்.
    7 / 10
    santhana_lakshmi
    நவராத்திரியின் 8-ம் நாளில் அம்மன் ஸ்ரீ சந்தானலக்ஷ்மியாக காட்சி தந்தார். உடன் ஸ்ரீ கன்னியம்மன்.
    8 / 10
    saraswathi
    நவராத்ரியின் 9ம் நாளில் அம்மன் ஸ்ரீ சரஸ்வதி தேவியாக அமர்ந்து அருள்பாலித்தார்.
    9 / 10
    arthanareeswari
    நவராத்திரியின் கடைசி நாளில் இன்று அம்மன் அர்த்தநாரீஸ்வரியாக அருள்பாலித்தார். உடன் பிரதான அம்மன் ஸ்ரீ கன்னியம்மன் காட்சி அளித்தார்.
    10 / 10

    கொளத்தூர், சீனிவாச நகரில் உள்ள அருள்மிகு ஸ்ரீ கன்னியம்மன் ஆலயத்தில் நவராத்திரி திருவிழா கோலாகலமாகக் கொண்டாடப்பட்டது. பத்து நாள்களும் நடைபெற்ற விழாவில் திரளான பக்தர்கள் கலந்துகொண்டு ஸ்ரீகன்னியம்மனின் அருளைப் பரிபூரணமாகப் பெற்று சென்றனர்.

