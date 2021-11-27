Enable Javscript for better performance
    அதியமான்கோட்டையில் கால பைரவர் ஜெயந்தி வழிா - புகைப்படங்கள்

    அதியமான்கோட்டையில் நூற்றாண்டு பழமை வாய்ந்த தென்காசி காலபைரவர் கோயில் சிறப்பாக நடைபெற்ற காலபைரவர் ஜெயந்தி விழா.

    By DIN  |   Published on : 27th November 2021 07:21 PM

    temple
    அதியமான்கோட்டையில் நூற்றாண்டு பழமை வாய்ந்த தென்காசி காலபைரவர் கோயிலில் சிறப்பு அலங்காரத்தில் பக்தர்களுக்கு அருள் பாலிக்கும் ஸ்ரீ காலபைரவர்.
    1 / 5
    temple-1
    நூற்றாண்டு பழமை வாய்ந்த தென்காசி காலபைரவர் கோயிலில் அருள் பாலிக்கும் ஸ்ரீ காலபைரவர்.
    2 / 5
    temple2
    கோயில் வளாகத்தில் ஏராளமான பக்தர்கள், சாம்பல் பூசணியில் நெய் தீபம் ஏற்றி வழிபட்டனர்.
    3 / 5
    temple3
    காலபைரவர் ஜெயந்தி விழா முன்னிட்டு அஷ்ட பைரவர் யாகம், அஷ்ட லட்சுமி யாகம், குபேர யாகம் மற்றும் 64 வகையான அபிஷேகம், 28 ஆகம பூஜைகள், 1008 அர்ச்சனை நடைபெற்றது.
    4 / 5
    temple4
    கரோனா பரவலை தடுப்பு விதிமுறைகளையொட்டி கோயில் பிராகரத்தை வலம் வர பக்தர்கள் அனுமதிக்கப்படவில்லை.
    5 / 5
    TAGS
    Kala Bhairavar Maha Jeyanti vizha காலபைரவர் அதியமான்கோட்டை நூற்றாண்டு பழமை

