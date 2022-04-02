வட மாநிலங்களில் சைத்ர நவராத்திரி கொண்டாட்டம்

சைத்ர நவராத்திரி திருவிழாவின் முதல் நாளான இன்று வட மாநிலங்களில் உள்ள மக்கள் கோலாகலமாகக் கொண்டாடி வருகின்றனர்.

By DIN | Published on : 02nd April 2022 02:46 PM | Last Updated : 02nd April 2022 02:54 PM