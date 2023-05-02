Enable Javscript for better performance
    ஸ்ரீ மதுரை மீனாட்சி-சுந்தரேஸ்வரர் திருக்கல்யாணம் கோலாகலம் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    Marraige-1
    உலகப்புகழ் பெற்ற மதுரை மீனாட்சி-சுந்தரேசுவரர் கோயில் சித்திரைத் திருவிழா ஏப்.23 ஆம் கொடியேற்றத்துடன் தொடங்கியது.
    1 / 14
    Marraige-2
    முக்கிய நிகழ்வான மீனாட்சி - சுந்தரேசுவரா் திருக்கல்யாணம் செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை காலை கோலாகலமாகத் தொடங்கியது.
    2 / 14
    Marraige-3
    சிவாச்சாரியார்களால் வேத மந்திரங்கள் ஓதப்பட்டு, சுவாமியின் பிரதிநிதியாக பட்டர்கள், காலை 8.38 மணிக்கு, மாலை மாற்றும் வைபவத்தை நடத்தினர்.
    3 / 14
    Marraige-4
    காலை 8.38 மணிக்கு, மாலை மாற்றும் வைபவத்தை நடத்தினர். தொடர்ந்து, மணக்கோலத்தில் தனி வாகனத்தில் எழுந்தருளிய மீனாட்சியம்மனுக்கு மங்கள நான் அணிவிக்கப்பட்டது.
    4 / 14
    Marraige-5
    வேத, மந்திரங்கள் முழங்க காலை 8.35 மணிக்கு மேல் காலை 8.59 மணிக்குள் மிதுன லக்னத்தில் மீனாட்சி சுந்தரேசுவரா் திருக்கல்யாணம் கோலாகலமாக நடைபெற்றது.
    5 / 14
    Marraige-6
    மங்கள அரசியான மீனாட்சிக்கும், பிரியாவிடையுடன் சுந்தரேசுவரருக்கும் மகா தீபாராதனை, பூஜைகளுடன் திருக்கல்யாண வைபவம் கோலாகலமாக நடைபெற்றது.
    6 / 14
    Marraige-7
    வண்ண மலர்களால் அலங்கரிக்கப்பட்டிருந்த திருக்கல்யாண மண்டபத்துக்கு, சிறப்பு அலங்காரத்தில் மீனாட்சி அம்மன், பிரியாவிடையுடன் சுந்தரேசுவரர் எழுந்தருளினர்.
    7 / 14
    Marraige-8
    தினமும் சுவாமி, அம்மன் மாசி வீதிகளில் பல்வேறு வாகனங்களில் எழுந்தருளி அருள்பாலித்தனர்.
    8 / 14
    Marraige-9
    மதுரை மல்லிகை, கனகாம்பரம், சம்பங்கி, பெங்களூரு ரோஜா, தாய்லாந்து நாட்டிலிருந்து வரவழைக்கப்பட்ட ஆா்க்கிட் போன்ற 10 டன் மலா்களைக் கொண்டு திருக்கல்யாண மேடை அலங்காரம் செய்யப்பட்டிருந்தது.
    9 / 14
    Marraige-10
    10 / 14
    Marraige-11
    கடந்த ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை இரவு மீனாட்சி அம்மன் பட்டாபிஷேகமும், திங்கள்கிழமை திக்கு விஜயமும் நடைபெற்றது.
    11 / 14
    Marraige-12
    திருப்பரங்குன்றம் சுப்பிரமணிய சுவாமியும், பவளக்கனிவாய் பெருமாளும் காலை 6 மணிக்கு திருக்கல்யாண மண்டபத்துக்கு எழுந்தருளினர்.
    12 / 14
    Marraige-13
    திருக்கல்யாணத்தில் கட்டண தரிசனம் 6 ஆயிரம் பேர், கட்டணமில்லா தரிசனம் 6 ஆயிரம் பேர் என மொத்தம் 12 ஆயிரம் பேர் அமரும் வகையில் தகரப் பந்தல் அமைக்கப்பட்டிருந்தன.
    13 / 14
    Marraige-14
    மே 4ஆம் தேதி தீர்த்தம் மற்றும் தேவேந்திர பூஜையுடன் திருவிழா நிறைவுபெறும்.
    14 / 14
