ஆலியா பட் - ரன்பீர் கபூர் திருமணம் (புகைப்படங்கள)- Dinamani

    ஆலியா பட் - ரன்பீர் கபூர் திருமணம் (புகைப்படங்கள்)

    ரன்பீர் கபூர், ஆலியா பட் திருமணம் நண்பர்கள் மற்றும் குடும்பத்தினர் சூழ இன்று நடைபெற்றது.

    By DIN  |   Published on : 14th April 2022 09:52 PM  |  Last Updated : 14th April 2022 10:39 PM

    Ranbir_Kappor_Alia_Bhatt_123
    ரன்பீர் கபூர் - ஆலியா பட் திருமணம் இன்று நடைபெற்றது.
    1 / 11
    20220414294L
    திருமணம் முடிந்தபிறகு, இருவரும் முதன்முறையாக செய்தியாளர்களைச் சந்தித்தனர்.
    2 / 11
    20220414308L
    நண்பர்கள் மற்றும் குடும்பத்தினர் சூழ திருமணம் நடைபெற்றது.
    3 / 11
    20220414299L
    திருணம் குறித்து மற்றும் திருண புகைப்படங்களை இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் பதிவிட்டிருந்தார் ஆலியா பட்.
    4 / 11
    20220414319L
    கரீனா கபூர், கரண் ஜோஹர், ஸோயா அக்தர், அர்ஜூன் கபூர் உள்ளிட்டோர் திருமணத்தில் கலந்துகொண்டனர்.
    5 / 11
    20220414301L
    ஏற்கெனவே ஏராளமான நினைவுகள் உள்ள நிலையில், இருவரும் இணைந்து மேற்கொண்டு நினைவுகளைக் கட்டமைக்கவுள்ளதாக இருவரும் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்கள்
    6 / 11
    20220414302L
    திருமணம் வீட்டிலேயே நடைபெற்றது.
    7 / 11
    20220414304L
    திருமணத்துக்குப் பிறகு முதன்முறையாக இருவரும் வெளியே வந்தனர்.
    8 / 11
    20220414313L
    திருமண புகைப்படங்களை ஆலியா பட் சமூக ஊடகங்களில் வெளியிட்டார்.
    9 / 11
    20220414316L
    இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பதிவு: 'வீட்டில் இன்று குடும்பத்தினர் மற்றும் நண்பர்கள் சூழ கடந்த 5 ஆண்டுகளாக நாங்கள் செலவழித்த எங்களுக்குப் பிடித்த இடமான பால்கனியில் திருமணம் செய்துகொண்டோம்.'
    10 / 11
    20220414320L
    இந்த முக்கியமானத் தருணத்தில் உங்கள் அனைவரது அன்புக்கும் நன்றி என ரன்பீர் - ஆலியா தெரிவித்தனர்.
    11 / 11

