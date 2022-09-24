Enable Javscript for better performance
    ஆக்‌ஷன் படமான 'பஃபூன்' படத்தின் ஸ்டில்ஸ்

    Published On : 24th September 2022  

    buffoon-1
    அசோக் வீரப்பன் இயக்கத்தில் கார்த்திகேயன் சந்தானம், சுதன் சுந்தரம், ஜெயராமன் தயாரிப்பில் வைபவ்-அனகா நடித்துள்ள ஆக்‌ஷன் த்ரில்லர் படம் 'பஃபூன்'.
    buffoon-2
    நாயகி அனகா.
    buffoon-3
    நாயகி அனகா.
    buffoon-4
    கடற்கரையில் நாயகி அனகா.
    buffoon-5
    இது முழுக்க முழுக்க ஆக்ஷன் படம்.
    buffoon-6
    வைபவ்-அனகா முக்கிய வேடங்களில் நடித்துள்ள படம் 'பஃபூன்'
    buffoon-7
    ஒரு பஃபூன் வாழ்வில் என்ன நடக்கிறது என்பது தான் படத்தின் முக்கிய கரு.
    buffoon-8
    கடலோர மாவட்டங்களில் உள்ள மக்களின் வாழ்க்கையை மையமாக வைத்து இப்படம் உருவாக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    buffoon-9
    நாயகி அனகா.
    buffoon-10
    இயக்குநர் கார்த்திக் சுப்பராஜ் இயக்கத்தில் 'பஃபூன்'. இது அதிரடியான அரசியல் ஆக்‌ஷன் படமாகும்.
    buffoon-11
    படத்தில் வைபவ்-அனகா முக்கிய வேடங்களில் நடித்துள்ளனர்.
    buffoon-12
    அசோக் வீரப்பன் இயக்கத்தில் கார்த்திகேயன் சந்தானம், சுதன் சுந்தரம் மற்றும் ஜெயராமன் ஆகியோர் தயாரித்துள்ளனர்.
    buffoon-13
    படத்தின் தமிழ்நாட்டு திரையரங்கு வெளியீட்டு உரிமையை சக்திவேலனின் சக்தி ஃபிலிம் ஃபேக்டரி பெற்றுள்ளது.
    buffoon-14
    'பீட்சா', 'ஜிகர்தண்டா', 'இறைவி' போன்ற படங்களில் கார்த்திக் சுப்புராஜிடம் உதவி இயக்குநராகப் பணியாற்றிய அசோக் வீரப்பன், 'பஃபூன்' படத்தின் மூலம் இயக்குநராக அறிமுகமாகிறார்.
    buffoon-15
    முழுக்க முழுக்க ஆக்‌ஷன் படம் 'பஃபூன்'.
    buffoon-16
    மேடை நாடகங்களில் வரும் பஃபூனின் வாழ்க்கையை மையமாக வைத்து எடுக்கப்பட்டது.
    buffoon-17
    இப்படத்தின் படப்பிடிப்பு காரைக்குடி, ராமேஸ்வரம், கொல்லம் மற்றும் சென்னையை சுற்றி நடைபெற்றது.
    buffoon-18
    மேடை நாடகத்தில் நாயகன் - நாயகி.
    buffoon-19
    ஆந்தகுடி இளையராஜா முக்கிய வேடத்தில் நடிக்கும் இப்படத்தில் அனகா நாயகியாக நடிக்கிறார்.
    buffoon-20
    50 வருட மேடை நாடக அனுபவம் கொண்ட மதுரை எம்.பி. விஸ்வநாதன் இப்படத்தில் வைபவின் அப்பாவாக நடிக்கிறார்.
    buffoon-21
    பிரபல மலையாள நடிகர் ஜோஜு ஜார்ஜ் இப்படத்தில் ஒரு முக்கிய கதாபாத்திரத்தில் நடிக்கிறார்.
    buffoon-22
    ஆடுகளம் நரேன், தமிழரசன், மூணார் ரமேஷ் உள்ளிட்ட பலர் நடித்துள்ளனர்.
    buffoon-23
    படத்திற்கு சந்தோஷ் நாராயணன் இசையமைத்துள்ளார்.
    buffoon-24
    படத்தில் இரண்டு பாடல்கள் வெளியாகி நல்ல வரவேற்பை பெற்றுள்ளன.
    buffoon-25
    ஸ்டோன் பெஞ்ச் ஃபிலிம்ஸ் மற்றும் பேஷன் ஸ்டூடியோஸ் தயாரிப்பில் அசோக் வீரப்பன் இயக்கத்தில் உருவாகியுள்ள படம் 'பஃபூன்'.
    buffoon-26
    சக்திவேலனின் சக்தி ஃபிலிம் ஃபேக்டரி இப்படத்தை தமிழகமெங்கும் உள்ள திரையரங்குகளில் வெளியிடுகிறது.
    buffoon-27
    'பஃபூன்'திரைப்படம் செப்டம்பர் 23ஆம் தேதி திரையரங்குகளில் வெளியாகிறது.
    அசோக் வீரப்பன் கார்த்திகேயன் சந்தானம் ஜெயராமன் சுதன் சுந்தரம் ஆக்‌ஷன் த்ரில்லர்

