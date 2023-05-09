Enable Javscript for better performance
    ஏவிஎம் பாரம்பரிய அருங்காட்சியகம் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 09th May 2023 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated : 09th May 2023 06:42 PM  |  அ+அ அ-  |  

    AVM_Heritage_Museum
    வடபழனியில் ஏவிஎம் ஹெரிடேஜ் அருங்காட்சியகத்தை தமிழக முதல்வர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் திறந்து வைத்தார்.
    1 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-1
    விழாவில் ஏ.வி.எம்.சரவணன், அவரது மகன் குகன், நடிகர்கள் கமல்ஹாசன், சிவகுமார், பாடலாசிரியர் வைரமுத்து உள்ளிட்டோர் பங்கேற்றனர்.
    2 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-2
    இந்தியாவின் பழம்பெரும் தயாரிப்பு நிறுவனங்களில் ஒன்றான ஏவிஎம் ஸ்டூடியோஸின் ஒரு பகுதி தற்போது சினிமா அருங்காட்சியமாக மாற்றப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    3 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-3
    விழாவில் ஏவிஎம் சரவணன், அவரது மகன் குகன், நடிகர்கள் கமல்ஹாசன், சிவகுமார், பாடலாசிரியர் வைரமுத்து உள்ளிட்டோர் விழாவில் பங்கேற்றனர்.
    4 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-3a
    விழாவில் ஏவிஎம் சரவணன் அவரது மகன் குகன் இயக்குனர் எஸ் பி முத்துராமன் நடிகர்கள் சிவக்குமார், கமல்ஹாசன் பாடலாசிரியர் வைரமுத்து, அமைச்சர் பொன்முடி, நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர் டி ஆர் பாலு கலந்து கொண்டனர்.
    5 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-3a
    நடிகர் திலகம் சிவாஜி கணேசன் உலக நாயகன் கமல்ஹாசன் போன்ற பிரபல நடிகர்களை அறிமுகப்படுத்தியதும் ஏவிஎம் நிறுவனம் தான்.
    6 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-4
    பழங்கால கார்கள், சினிமா உபகரணங்கள், புகைப்படங்கள் ஆகியவை இடம் பெற்றுது.
    7 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-5
    ஏவிஎம் ஸ்டூடியோவில் பயன்படுத்தப்பட்ட அரிய பொருட்களை கொண்ட ஹெரிடேஜ் அருங்காட்சியமாக ஏவிஎம் நிர்வாகம் மாற்றியுள்ளது.
    8 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-6
    ஏவிஎம் ஹெரிடேஜ் அருங்காட்சியகம்.
    9 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-7
    இந்த அருங்காட்சியகம் காலை 10 மணி முதல் மாலை 5 மணி வரை பொதுமக்களின் பார்வைக்காக திறந்து வைக்கப்பட்டிருக்கும்.
    10 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-8
    இந்த அருங்காட்சியகத்தை பார்வையிட பெரியவர்களுக்கு ரூ.200ம், சிறியவர்களுக்கு தலா ரூ.150ம் கட்டணம் நிர்ணயிப்பு.
    11 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-9
    பழமையான இருசக்கர வாகனங்கள், கார்கள் ஆகியனவும் காட்சிப்படுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளன.
    12 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-10
    ஏவிஎம் பாரம்பரிய அருங்காட்சியகத்துக்கு செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை தோறும் விடுமுறை என அறிவிப்பு.
    13 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-11
    சுவராசியமான புகைப்படங்கள் இடம்பெற்று பார்வையாளர்களை வெகுவாக ஆச்சரிய பட வைக்கின்றது.
    14 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-12
    நீண்ட திரை வரலாற்றை, தொழில்நுட்ப வளர்ச்சிகளை எடுத்துக்காட்டும் வகையில் அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது ஏவிஎம் ஹெரிடேஜ் அருங்காட்சியகம்.
    15 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-13
    வடபழனியில் ஏவிஎம் ஹெரிடேஜ் அருங்காட்சியகம்.
    16 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-14
    ஏவிஎம் நிறுவனம் கடந்த 77 ஆண்டுகளில் பல மொழிகளில் 178 திரைப்படங்களை தயாரித்திருக்கிறது.
    17 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-15
    அரிய கேமராக்கள் மற்றும் கருவிகள்.
    18 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-16
    அறிய புகைப்படங்கள் இடம் பெற்று பார்வையாளர்களை வெகுவாக ஆச்சரிய பட வைத்தது.
    19 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-17
    அரிய கேமராக்கள், பழங்கால கார்கள், சினிமா உபகரணங்கள், புகைப்படங்கள் ஆகியவை இடம் பெற்றுள்ளது.
    20 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-18
    பொதுமக்களும் கண்டு ரசிக்க இதமாக இந்த அருங்காட்சியகம் அமைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    21 / 22
    AVM_Heritage_Museum-19
    வடபழனியில் ஏவிஎம் ஹெரிடேஜ் அருங்காட்சியகம்.
    22 / 22
