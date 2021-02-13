Enable Javscript for better performance
Small Screen Nayanthara - Vani Bojan Photos- Dinamani

சுடச்சுட

    ﻿
    முகப்பு புகைப்படங்கள் சினிமா நடிகைகள்
    Join Telegram

    சின்னத்திரை நயன்தாரா - வாணி போஜன் புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 13th February 2021 08:30 PM

    Vani-Bojan-1
    வாணி போஜன் அக்டோபர் 22ஆம் தேதி 1988 ஆம் ஆண்டு ஊட்டியில் போஜன் மற்றும் பார்வதி ஆகிய தம்பதியினருக்கு மகளாய் பிறந்தார். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    1 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-2
    கிங்ஃபிஷர் மற்றும் இன்டிகோ விமான நிறுவனத்தில் 3 ஆண்டுகள் பணிபுரிந்துள்ளார். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    2 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-3
    ரசிகர்களால் சின்னத்திரை நயன்தாரா என்று பிரியமாக அழைக்கப்படும் வாணி போஜன். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    3 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-4
    க்யூட்டான லுக்கில் அசத்தல் போட்டோ ஷூட் நடத்திய வாணி போஜன். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    4 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-5
    விஜய் தொலைக்காட்சியில் ஒளிபரப்பான 'ஆஹா' தொடரில் நடித்துள்ளார். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    5 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-6
    ஜெயா டிவியில் 'மாயா' தொடரிலும், சன் தொலைக்காட்சியில் 'தெய்வமகள்' தொடரிலும், 'சவாலே சமாளி' என்ற ரியாலிட்டி நிகழ்ச்சியில் நடுவராக பங்கேற்றுள்ளார். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    6 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-7
    தொடர்ந்து ஜீ தொலைக்காட்சியில் ஒளிபரப்பான 'லட்சுமி வந்தாச்சு' தொடரில் நடித்துள்ளார். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    7 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-8
    150க்கு மேற்பட்ட விளம்பரப் படங்களில் நடித்துள்ளார். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    8 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-9
    சின்ன திரையில் வெற்றிகளைக் குவித்த வாணி வெள்ளித்திரை பக்கம் தனது கவனத்தை திருப்பினார். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    9 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-10
    இவருக்கென சமூக வலைதளங்களில் தனியாக ஒரு ரசிகர் கூட்டமே இருக்கிறது. படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    10 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-11
    'ஓ மை கடவுள்' என்ற படத்தின் மூலம் தமிழ் திரையுலகில் நாயகியாக ரசிகர்களின் மனதில் இடம் பிடித்து பிரபலமானார். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    11 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-12
    நடிகர் வைபவுடன் 'லாக்கப்' என்ற படத்தில் நடித்தார் வாணி போஜன். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    12 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-13
    வெப் சீரிஸ்களிலும் தனது கவனத்தை திசை திருப்பி நடித்தும் வருகிறார். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    13 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-14
    தனக்கு படம் இயக்கும் ஆசை உள்ளது என்றும், தனது தாயின் கதையை படமாக்க நினைக்கிறேன் என்றும் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    14 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-15
    சூர்யா தயாரிக்கும் படங்களிலும் வாணிபோஜன் கதாநாயகியாக நடிக்க உள்ளதாக தகவல் வெளியாகி உள்ளது. படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    15 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-16
    4 புதிய படங்களில் நடிக்க ஒப்பந்தமாகியுள்ளார். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    16 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-17
    சேலையில் அழகு பதுமையாக வலம் வரும் வாணி போஜன். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    17 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-18
    நடிகை வாணி போஜன். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    18 / 19
    Vani-Bojan-19
    தன் புகைப்படங்களை சமூக வலைதளத்தில் வெளியிட்டு வரும் வாணி போஜன். படம்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    19 / 19

    TAGS
    வாணி போஜன்

    உங்கள் கருத்துகள்

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the dinamani.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on dinamani.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of dinamani.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. dinamani.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    kattana sevai
    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp