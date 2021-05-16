Enable Javscript for better performance
    சொக்க வைக்கும் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 16th May 2021 08:15 PM

    iswarya1
    சில படங்களே நடித்துள்ள நிலையில் தனது சிரிப்பால் ரசிகர்களின் மனதினை வெகுவாக கவர்ந்தவர் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    1 / 24
    iswarya
    தமிழ் சினிமாவில் வளர்ந்துவரும் நடிகைகளில் ஒருவர் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    2 / 24
    iswarya
    'காதலில் சொதப்புவது எப்படி' திரைப்படத்தின் மூலம் தமிழ் சினிமாவுக்கு அறிமுகமானவர் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    3 / 24
    iswarya
    தீயா வேலை செய்யணும் குமாரு படத்தில் ஒரு சிறிய கதாபாத்திரத்தில் நடித்து அனைவரது கவனத்தையும் பெற்றார். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    4 / 24
    iswarya
    இவரை அடுத்த லெவலுக்கு கொண்டு சென்றது 'தமிழ் படம் 2'. படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    5 / 24
    iswarya
    மஞ்சள் நிற சுடிதாரில் கலக்கும் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    6 / 24
    iswarya
    மனதை மயக்கும் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    7 / 24
    iswarya
    'நான் சிரித்தாள்' படத்தில் கதாநாயகியாக அறிமுகமானார் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    8 / 24
    iswarya
    ஹோம்லியாக போஸ் கொடுத்த ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    9 / 24
    iswarya
    ’நான் சிரித்தால் ‘ திரைப்படம் மூலம் ரசிகர்கள் மத்தியில் மிகவும் பிரபலமானார். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    10 / 24
    iswarya
    ரசிகர்களிடம் நல்ல வரவேற்பை பெற்றவர் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    11 / 24
    iswarya
    கப்பலில் போட்டோ ஷூட் படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    12 / 24
    iswarya
    படகில் அமர்ந்த நிலையில். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    13 / 24
    iswarya
    1995-ஆம் ஆண்டு கேரளாவில் பிறந்த இவர் ஈரோட்டில் வளர்ந்தார். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    14 / 24
    iswarya
    தனது கல்லூரி படிப்பினை எஸ்.ஆர்.எம் கல்லூரியில் பயின்றுள்ளார். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    15 / 24
    iswarya
    தமிழ் திரைப்படத்தினை தொடர்ந்து கன்னடம், மலையாளம் படத்திலும் நடித்துள்ளார். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    16 / 24
    iswarya
    ஏணியில் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    17 / 24
    iswarya
    கடற்கரையில் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    18 / 24
    iswarya
    கனவு கன்னியாக திகழும் ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    19 / 24
    iswarya
    கனவு கன்னியாக வலம் வரும் நடிகை ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    20 / 24
    iswarya
    இவர் நடித்த 'தமிழ் படம் 2' மூலம் தமிழ் ரசிகர்களின் மனதினை வெகுவாக கவர்ந்தவர். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    21 / 24
    iswarya
    தென்னிந்திய உணவு மற்றும் இத்தாலியன் வகை உணவுகளை மிகவும் விரும்பி சாப்பிடுவர். படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    22 / 24
    iswarya
    இவர் தனியாா் தொலைக்காட்சியில் ஒளிபரப்பான தென்றல் சீரியலில் நடித்துள்ளார் என்பது பலரும் அறிந்திடாத ஒன்று. படம்- இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்
    23 / 24
    iswarya
    24 / 24

    ஐஸ்வர்யா மேனன் ஆல்பம் @iswarya.menon

