அல்ட்ரா மாடர்ன் லுக்கில் அதுல்யா - புகைப்படங்கள்

விதவிதமான புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்டு வரும் அதுல்யா ரவி தற்போது அல்ட்ரா மாடர்ன் உடையில் இளசுகளின் சாக்லேட் பேபியாக வலம் வருகிறார்.

By DIN | Published on : 10th April 2022 08:46 PM | Last Updated : 10th April 2022 10:35 PM