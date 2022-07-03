Enable Javscript for better performance
    அழகு பதுமையாய் ஜொலிக்கும் 'கீர்த்தி ஷெட்டி' - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 03rd July 2022 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated : 03rd July 2022 10:01 PM  |  அ+அ அ-  |  

    krithishetty
    அழகு பதுமையாய் ஜொலிக்கும் கீர்த்தி ஷெட்டி.
    1 / 13
    krithishetty1
    தெலுங்கில் அறிமுகமான முதல் படத்திலேயே அனைவரது கவனத்தையும் தான் பக்கம் ஈர்த்த கீர்த்தி ஷெட்டி.
    2 / 13
    krithishetty2
    தெலுங்கில் 'உப்பேனா' படத்தின் மூலம் நாயகியாக அறிமுகமாகி ஒட்டுமொத்த ரசிகர்களின் மனதில் இடம் பிடித்தவர் கீர்த்தி ஷெட்டி.
    3 / 13
    krithishetty3
    குறகிய காலத்திலேயே முன்னணி நடிகையாகி வலம் வரும் கீர்த்தி ஷெட்டி.
    4 / 13
    krithishetty4
    தமிழ், தெலுங்கில் லிங்குசாமி இயக்கி வரும் 'தி வாரியர்' படத்தில் விரைவில் தமிழிலும் அறிமுகமாக உள்ளார் கீர்த்தி ஷெட்டி.
    5 / 13
    krithishetty5
    தனது அழகிய போட்டோக்களால் சோஷியல் மீடியாவில் அனைத்து ரசிகர்களையும் கவர்ந்து விரும் கீர்த்தி ஷெட்டி.
    6 / 13
    krithishetty6
    அடடா ஒரு தேவதை.
    7 / 13
    krithishetty7
    பாலா இயக்கத்தில் சூர்யா நடித்துவரும் 41வது படத்தில் நாயகியாக நடித்து வரும் கீர்த்தி ஷெட்டி.
    8 / 13
    krithishetty8
    திருச்சிற்றம்பலம், நானே வருவேன் படங்களைத் தொடர்ந்து அருண்மாதேஸ்வரன் இயக்கத்தில் தனுஷ் நடிக்கும் கேப்டன் மில்லர் என்ற படத்திலும் கமிட்டாகி உள்ளார் கீர்த்தி ஷெட்டி.
    9 / 13
    krithishetty9
    கர்நாடகாவை சேர்ந்த பரதநாட்டிய கலைஞரான கீர்த்தி ஷெட்டி.
    10 / 13
    krithishetty10
    தமிழில் அழகர்சாமியின் குதிரை, சகாக்கள், கொண்டான் கொடுத்தான், சினேகாவின் காதலர்கள், மாங்கா உள்ளிட்ட படங்களில் நடித்துள்ளார்.
    11 / 13
    krithishetty11
    தமிழில் இயக்குநர் பாலாவின் இயக்கத்தில் நடிகர் சூர்யாவுக்கு ஜோடியாக நடித்து வருகிறார்.
    12 / 13
    krithishetty12
    சமூக வலைதளங்களில் புகைப்படங்களை பதிவிட்டு வரும் இவர் தற்போது டிரெடிஷ்னல் படங்களை பதிவிட்டு ரசிகர்களின் மனதை கொள்ளையடித்து வருகிறார்.
    13 / 13
    கிரித்தி ஷெட்டி Kriti Shetty

