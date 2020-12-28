Enable Javscript for better performance
    அமெரிக்க அதிபர் தேர்தல்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 29th December 2020 01:31 PM

    US_polls-_AP_
    அமெரிக்காவின் கென்ட்டகி மாகாணத்தில் அமைக்கப்பட்டிருந்த வாக்குப் பதிவு மையம்.
    1 / 15
    us_election_AP
    அமெரிக்க அதிபா் தோ்தலில் போட்டியிடும் ஜனநாயகக் கட்சி வேட்பாளா் ஜோ பைடன், துணை அதிபா் வேட்பாளா் கமலா ஹாரிஸ் ஆகியோா் ஆகஸ்ட் மாதம் இரண்டாவது வாரத்தில் முதல் முறையாக ஒரே மேடையில் பிரசாரம் செய்தனா்.
    2 / 15
    trump_AP
    பல மாகாணங்களில் அமெரிக்க அதிபர் டொனால்ட் டிரம்ப் சூறாவளிப் பிரசாரம் மேற்கொண்டார்.
    3 / 15
    kamala_AP
    அமெரிக்காவில் அதிபர் தேர்தலுடன் நடைபெற்ற துணை அதிபர் தேர்தலில், ஜனநாயகக் கட்சி சார்பில் இந்திய வம்சாவளியைச் சேர்ந்த பெண்ணான கமலா ஹாரிஸ் போட்டியிட்டு வென்றார்.
    4 / 15
    white_house
    அமெரிக்க அதிபர் தேர்தல் என்றாலே அது நவம்பர் 3-ம் தேதி நடைபெறுவது வழக்கம். 2020-ஆம் ஆண்டில் பலவற்றை புரட்டிப்போட்ட கரோனாவால் இதை மட்டுமே மாற்ற முடியவில்லை.
    5 / 15
    Trump_Biden_AP
    அதிபா் வேட்பாளா்கள் டிரம்ப்புக்கும் ஜோ பிடனுக்கும் இடையிலான முதல் நேரடி விவாதம் ஓஹியோ மாகாணம் கிளீவ்லாண்டில் செப்டம்பர் மாதம் நடைபெற்றது.
    6 / 15
    Debate_AP
    துணை அதிபா் வேட்பாளா்களான மைக் பென்ஸுக்கும் கமலா ஹாரிஸுக்கும் இடையிலான விவாதம் யுடா மாகாணம், சால்ட் லேக் சிட்டியில்  நடைபெற்றது. வழக்கம் போலவே விறுவிறுப்பாக இருந்தது.
    7 / 15
    US_Elections_AP
    இதுவரை இல்லாத எந்த அதிபா் தோ்தலையும்விட, இந்த ஆண்டுத் தோ்தலில் மிக அதிகம் போ் முன்கூட்டியே வாக்களித்தனா். தபால் மூலமும் நேரடியாகவும் 9.4 அமெரிக்கா்கள் வாக்களித்திருந்தனா்.
    8 / 15
    electionAP
    அமெரிக்க அதிபர் தோ்தலில் மிக அதிகம் போ் முன்கூட்டியே வாக்களித்தனா். தபால் மூலமும் நேரடியாகவும் 9.4 அமெரிக்கா்கள் வாக்களித்திருந்தனா்.
    9 / 15
    Trump_paper
    அமெரிக்க அதிபர் தேர்தலில் நியூயார்க் மாகாணத்தில் ஜனநாயகக் கட்சி வேட்பாளர் ஜோ பைடன் வெற்றி பெற்றதாக அறிவிக்கப்பட்டது.  ஊடகங்களிலும் செய்தி வெளியானது.
    10 / 15
    Trump_AP_1_ppiccw
    தேர்தல் பிரசாரத்துக்கு இடையே அமெரிக்க அதிபர் டொனால்டு டிரம்ப் மற்றும் அவரது மனைவி மெலானியாவுக்கும் கரோனா தொற்று பாதித்து மீண்டனர்.
    11 / 15
    Donald_Trump_Joe_Biden_AP
    தேர்தல் முடிந்து வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கைத் தொடங்கியது முதல் தேர்தல் முடிவுகளில் இழுபறி நிலை நீடித்தது.
    12 / 15
    US_voters--AP
    கடந்த 2016-ஆம் ஆண்டு முன்கூட்டியே பதிவான வாக்குகளைப் போல் இரண்டு மடங்கு! இன்னும் சொல்லப்போனால், கடந்த தோ்தலில் பதிவான மொத்த வாக்குகளில் 70%, இந்த ஆண்டில் முன்கூட்டியே பதிவாகிவிட்டது.
    13 / 15
    Modi_Trump_AP
    ஆளும் குடியரசுக் கட்சி வெளியிட்டுள்ள தேர்தல் பிரசார காணொலியில் மோடி - டிரம்ப் சந்திப்புக் காட்சிகள் இடம் பெற்றது பெரிதாகப் பேசப்பட்டது.
    14 / 15
    Obama_AP
    ஜோ பைடனுக்கு ஆதரவாக முன்னாள் அதிபர் பராக் ஒபாமா பிரசாரம் மேற்கொண்டார்.
    15 / 15

