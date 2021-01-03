Enable Javscript for better performance
சென்னை மெரினாவில் நுரையுடன் எழுந்த கடல் அலைகள் - புகைப்படங்கள்- Dinamani

சுடச்சுட

    ﻿
    முகப்பு புகைப்படங்கள் நிகழ்வுகள்
    Join Telegram

    சென்னை மெரீனாவில் நுரையுடன் எழுந்த கடல் அலைகள் - புகைப்படங்கள்  

    By DIN  |   Published on : 03rd January 2021 10:38 PM

    AFROTHING
    சென்னை மெரீனா கடற்கரையில் கடல் அலைகளுடன் நுரை ஒதுங்கி வருவது மக்கள் மனதில் அதிர்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தி உள்ளது.
    1 / 19
    AFROTHING0A
    சென்னை மெரீனாவில் கடல் அலைகள் நுரையுடன் வந்ததைப் பார்த்து பொதுமக்கள் அதிர்ச்சி.
    2 / 19
    AFROTHING0B
    ஆள் உயரத்திற்கு எழுந்த அலைகளால் மக்கள் அதிர்ச்சி அடைந்தனர்.
    3 / 19
    AFROTHING0D
    ஆள் உயரத்திற்கு எழுந்த அலைகளால் மக்கள் அதிர்ச்சி அடைந்தனர்.
    4 / 19
    AFROTHING0E
    மெரீனா கடற்கரையில் அலையில் அதிகளவு நுரை வருவதாக பொதுமக்கள் புகார்.
    5 / 19
    AFROTHING0F
    கடல் அலையில் விளையாடும் சிறுவன்.
    6 / 19
    AFROTHING2
    நுரையின் நச்சுத் தன்மை அறியாமல் நடக்கும் மக்கள்.
    7 / 19
    AFROTHING4
    கடற்கரையில் கொட்டிக் கிடக்கும் நுரை.
    8 / 19
    AFROTHING5
    சிறுவர்கள், சிறுமிகள் சிலர் அந்த நுரையை கைகளால் எடுத்து விளையாடி மகிழ்ந்தனர்.
    9 / 19
    AFROTHING6
    நுரையின் நச்சுத் தன்மை அறியாமல் பொதுமக்கள் நுரையில் நிற்பதும், விளையாடுவது பற்றியும் பலர் எச்சரித்து வருகின்றனர்.
    10 / 19
    AFROTHING7
    கடல் அலையில் விளையாடும் பொதுமக்கள்.
    11 / 19
    AFROTHING8
    கடலில் எழுந்த நுரை கடற்கரை முழுவதும் ஆக்கிரமித்தது.
    12 / 19
    AFROTHING9
    கடற்கரை முழுவதும் பரவி கிடக்கும் நுரை.
    13 / 19
    AFROTHING10
    கடற்கரை முழுவதும் பரவி கிடக்கும் நுரை.
    14 / 19
    AFROTHING11
    கடற்கரை முழுவதும் பரவி கிடக்கும் நுரை.
    15 / 19
    AFROTHING12
    கடற்கரை முழுவதும் பரவி கிடக்கும் நுரை.
    16 / 19
    AFROTHING13
    கடற்கரைக்கு செல்லும் பெரும்பாலோர் அச்சப்பட்டு கடற்கரை அலையில் கால்களை நனைக்காமல் ஒதுங்கி நின்று கடல் அலையைப் பார்வையிட்டு செல்கின்றனர்.
    17 / 19
    AFROTHING14
    கடற்கரை முழுவதும் பரவி கிடக்கும் நுரை.
    18 / 19
    AFROTHING15
    கடற்கரை முழுவதும் பரவி கிடக்கும் நுரை.
    19 / 19

    TAGS
    நுரையுடன் கடல் அலை #marinabeach #toxicfoam #beach

    உங்கள் கருத்துகள்

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the dinamani.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on dinamani.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of dinamani.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. dinamani.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    kattana sevai
    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp