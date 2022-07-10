இலங்கையில் பிரதமர் வீட்டிற்கு தீ வைத்த போராட்டக்காரர்கள் - புகைப்படங்கள்

By DIN | Published On : 10th July 2022 10:32 PM | Last Updated : 10th July 2022 11:43 PM | அ+அ அ- |