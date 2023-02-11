Enable Javscript for better performance
    பெங்களூருவில் 'ஏரோ இந்தியா 2023' ஒத்திகை கண்காட்சி  - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 11th February 2023 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated : 11th February 2023 06:50 PM  |  அ+அ அ-  |  

    Aero_India_2023-1
    பெங்களூரில் உள்ள யெலஹங்கா விமான தளத்தில் ஏரோ இந்தியா 2023 ஒத்திகையின் போது பங்கேற்ற இந்திய விமானப்படையின் Su-30 விமானங்கள்.
    1 / 11
    Aero_India_2023-2
    ஏரோ இந்தியா 2023 கண்காட்சியில் சுமார் 100 வெளிநாட்டு மற்றும் 700 இந்திய நிறுவனங்கள் உட்பட 800 க்கும் மேற்பட்ட பாதுகாப்பு நிறுவனங்கள் பங்கேற்கும்.
    2 / 11
    Aero_India_2023-3
    ஏரோ இந்தியா 2023 போது இந்திய விமானப்படையின் ஏரோபாட்டிக் குழுவான 'சாரங்' ஹெலிகாப்டர்கள்.
    3 / 11
    Aero_India_2023-4
    பெங்களூரில் உள்ள யெலஹங்கா விமான தளத்தில் ஏரோ இந்தியா 2023 இன் ஒத்திகையின் போது பங்கேற்ற இந்திய விமானப்படையின் ஏரோபாட்டிக் குழுவான 'சாரங்' ஹெலிகாப்டர்கள்.
    4 / 11
    Aero_India_2023-5
    ஏரோ இந்தியா 2023-ல் 80க்கும் மேற்பட்ட நாடுகள் பங்கேற்கும்.
    5 / 11
    Aero_India_2023-6
    ஏரோ இந்தியா 2023ல் சுமார் 30 நாடுகளின் அமைச்சர்கள் மற்றும் இந்திய அசல் இயந்திர உற்பத்தித் துறையின் அதிகாரிகள் பங்கேற்க வாய்ப்புள்ளது என தெரியவந்துள்ளது.
    6 / 11
    Aero_India_2023-7
    ஏரோ இந்தியா 2023 கண்காட்சியில் சுமார் 100 வெளிநாட்டு மற்றும் 700 இந்திய நிறுவனங்கள் உட்பட 800 க்கும் மேற்பட்ட பாதுகாப்பு நிறுவனங்கள் பங்கேற்கும்.
    7 / 11
    Aero_India_2023-8
    ஒத்திகையின் போது பங்கேற்ற சி17 குளோப்மாஸ்டர் 'சூர்யகிரண்' விமானங்கள்.
    8 / 11
    Aero_India_2023-9
    கண்காட்சியில் பங்கேற்கும் இந்திய நிறுவனங்களில் குறு, சிறு, நடுத்தர நிறுவனங்கள் மற்றும் ஸ்டார்ட்-அப்கள் நிறுவனங்களும் அடங்கும்.
    9 / 11
    Aero_India_2023-10
    பெங்களூரு யெலஹங்கா விமான தளத்தில் ஏரோ இந்தியா 2023ல் ஒத்திகையில் பங்கேற்ற இந்திய விமானப்படையின் தேஜாஸ் விமானம்.
    10 / 11
    Aero_India_2023-11
    நாட்டின் முக்கிய தொழில்நுட்பங்களின் முன்னேற்றம், விண்வெளி மற்றும் பாதுகாப்பு திறன்களின் வளர்ச்சியை வெளிப்படுத்தும் விதமாக ஏரோ இந்தியா 2023 அமையும்.
    11 / 11
