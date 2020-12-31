Enable Javscript for better performance
புத்தாண்டு கொண்டாட்டம்- Dinamani

சுடச்சுட

    ﻿
    முகப்பு புகைப்படங்கள் விழாக்கள்
    Join Telegram

    புத்தாண்டுக் கொண்டாட்டம்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 31st December 2020 06:23 PM

    20201231004L
    புத்தாண்டு பிறப்பை முன்னிட்டு மகாராஷ்டிர மாநிலம் பாந்ராவில் வண்ண விளக்குகளால் அலங்கரிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. (படம் ஏஎன்ஐ)
    1 / 10
    PTI12_30_2020_000155A
    2021-ஆம் புத்தாண்டு கொண்டாட்டங்கள் நாடு முழுவதும் களைகட்டியுள்ளன. (படம் பிடிஐ)
    2 / 10
    PTI12_31_2020_000025A
    ராஞ்சியில் 2021-ஆம் புத்தாண்டை வரவேற்கும் வகையில் இளம் பெண்கள் முகக்கவசம் அணிந்திருந்தனர். (படம் பிடிஐ)
    3 / 10
    PTI12_31_2020_000027B
    கரோனா தொற்று விழிப்புணர்வை ஏற்படுத்தும் வகையில் இளம் பெண்கள் புத்தாண்டு கொண்டாட்டம். இடம் ராஞ்சி. (படம் பிடிஐ)
    4 / 10
    PTI12_31_2020_000033B
    ஷிம்லாவில் 2021-ஐ வரவேற்கும் வகையில் மனிதச் சங்கிலி அமைத்த சுற்றுலாப் பயணிகள். (படம் பிடிஐ)
    5 / 10
    PTI12_31_2020_000071A
    நாடு முழுவதும் புத்தாண்டு கொண்டாட்டங்களுக்கு கட்டுப்பாடுகள் விதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன. அமிருதசரஸில் பட்டம் விடும் சிறுவர். (படம் பிடிஐ)
    6 / 10
    PTI12_31_2020_000072B
    அமிருதசரஸில் புத்தாண்டை உற்சாகத்தோடு வரவேற்கும் இளைஞி. (படம் பிடிஐ)
    7 / 10
    PTI12_31_2020_000078A
    2020-க்கு விடைகொடுத்து 2021-ஆம் ஆண்டை வரவேற்க நாடடு மக்கள் தயாராகி வருகின்றனர். மிர்ஸாபூரில் 2021-ஐ வரவேற்கும் பட்டங்கள் விற்பனைக்கு. (படம் பிடிஐ)
    8 / 10
    20201231030L
    நாடு முழுவதும் கட்டுப்பாடுகளுடன் புத்தாண்டு கொண்டாட்டங்கள் தொடங்கியுள்ளன. (படம் ஏஎன்ஐ)
    9 / 10
    20201231032L
    உற்சாகத்தோடு புத்தாண்டு கொண்டாட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்டுள்ள இளைஞர்கள். (படம் ஏஎன்ஐ)
    10 / 10

    உங்கள் கருத்துகள்

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the dinamani.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on dinamani.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of dinamani.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. dinamani.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    kattana sevai
    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp