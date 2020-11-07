Enable Javscript for better performance
    உலகநாயகன் 66: அரிய புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 07th November 2020 08:28 PM

    Kamal_Hashssan_actor_during_a_song_recording
    1954ஆம் வருடம் நவம்பர் மாதம் 7ஆம் தேதி பரமக்குடியில் ஸ்ரீனிவாசன்-ராஜலட்சுமி தம்பதிகளுக்கு மகனாகப் பிறந்தார் கமல் ஹாசன். 'களத்தூர் கண்ணம்மா' படம் மூலமாக தனது திரை வாழ்க்கைப் பயணத்தைத் தொடங்கினார்.
    200க்கும் மேற்பட்ட படங்களில் நடித்துள்ள கமல் ஹாசன், தேசிய விருது உள்பட பல்வேறு விருதுகளை வென்றுள்ளார். படங்கள்: எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் புகைப்பட சேவை
    'இந்தியன்' படத்தின் படப்பிடிப்பின் போது மேக்கப் மேனுடன் நடிகர் கமல் ஹாசன். படங்கள்: எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் புகைப்பட சேவை
    24-வது வயதில் கிளாசிக்கல் நடனக் கலைஞரான வாணியை மணந்தார் கமல். பத்து ஆண்டுகளுக்குப் பிறகு இருவரும் பிரிந்தனர். படங்கள்: எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் புகைப்பட சேவை
    நட்சத்திரக் கிரிக்கெட் போட்டியின் போது... படங்கள்: எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் புகைப்பட சேவை
    1988ஆம் ஆண்டு சரிகாவை மணந்தார். குழந்தைகளுடன் கமல் ஹாசன். படங்கள்: எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் புகைப்பட சேவை
    முன்னாள் முதல்வர் ஜெயலலிதாவிடம் விருது பெற்ற போது... படங்கள்: எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் புகைப்பட சேவை
    2000ஆம் ஆண்டில் வெளிவந்த 'ஹே ராம்' படத்தின் திருட்டு சி.டி.க்களுடன் கமல். படங்கள்: எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் புகைப்பட சேவை
    சிறந்த நடனக் கலைஞர், திரைப்பட இயக்குநர், திரைக்கதை எழுத்தாளர், தயாரிப்பாளர், பின்னணி பாடகர், பாடலாசிரியர் என பன்முகத் தன்மையை வெளிப்படுத்தியவர். படங்கள்: எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் புகைப்பட சேவை
    நடிகர் சிவாஜி கணேசனின் இறுதிச் சடங்கில் கலந்து கொண்ட போது... படங்கள்: எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் புகைப்பட சேவை
    'ஹே ராம்' திரைப்படத்தின் துவக்க விழாவில் கலந்து கொண்ட முன்னாள் முதல்வர் கருணாநிதி, நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்த் மற்றும் கலைஞர்கள். படங்கள்: எக்ஸ்பிரஸ் புகைப்பட சேவை
