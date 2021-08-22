Enable Javscript for better performance
    382வது சென்னை தினம் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    சென்னை தோற்றுவிக்கப்பட்ட தினமான 1639 ஆம் ஆண்டு ஆகஸ்ட் 22ம் தேதியை நினைவூட்டும் விதமாக, கடந்த 2004ம் ஆண்டு முதல் சென்னை தினம் கொண்டாடப்பட்டு வருகிறது. அதன்படி சென்னைக்கு இன்று 382வது பிறந்தநாள்.

    By DIN  |   Published on : 22nd August 2021 06:53 PM

    Central_Station
    சென்னை சென்ட்ரல் ரயில் நிலையம்.
    1 / 38
    AnnaNagarRoundTurn
    அண்ணா நகர் ரவுண்டானா, சென்னை
    2 / 38
    AVMStudio1
    வடபழனி ஏவிஎம்எஸ் ஸ்டுடியோ
    3 / 38
    BirlaPlanetarium
    பிர்லா கோளரங்கம்
    4 / 38
    CancerInstitute
    அடையாறு புற்றுநோய் மையம்
    5 / 38
    GeminiCircle
    சென்னை அண்ணா சாலையில் ஜெமினி பாலம்.
    6 / 38
    KumararajahMuthaihHall
    காமராஜர் முத்தையா மண்டபம்
    7 / 38
    Kuralagam
    குறளகம் - சென்னை.
    8 / 38
    LIC
    எல்.ஐ.சி
    9 / 38
    MADRASDAY12
    சென்னை எழும்பூர் ரயில் நிலையம்
    10 / 38
    MADRASDAY17
    சென்னை - பாரிமுனை
    11 / 38
    MADRASDAY19
    கடற்கரை சாலை, சென்னை
    12 / 38
    MADRASDAY20
    சென்னை - பாரிமுனை
    13 / 38
    MADRASDAY21
    சென்னையின் பழமையான கட்டிடம்.
    14 / 38
    MGRFilmCity
    எம்ஜிஆர் திரைப்பட நகரம்
    15 / 38
    MGRFilmCity1
    எம்ஜிஆர் திரைப்பட நகரம்
    16 / 38
    OldCity2
    அண்ணா சாலை, சென்னை
    17 / 38
    OldCity4
    பழைய மதராஸ்
    18 / 38
    OldCity6
    மயிலாப்பூர், சென்னை
    19 / 38
    OldCity7
    என்சிசி மாணவர்கள் விழிப்புணர்வு
    20 / 38
    OldCity8
    பாரிமுனை, சென்னை
    21 / 38
    OldCity10
    பாரிமுனை, சென்னை
    22 / 38
    OldCity11
    பழைய மதராஸ்
    23 / 38
    OldCity12
    நினைவுத் தூண்.
    24 / 38
    PachaiyappasCollege
    பச்சையப்பன் கல்லூரி
    25 / 38
    PambanBridge3
    பாம்பன் பாலம்
    26 / 38
    PantheonRoadBridge
    மேம்பாலம்
    27 / 38
    PowerStation
    அனல் மின் நிலையம்
    28 / 38
    PurasalwakkamBridge
    புரசை மேம்பாலம்
    29 / 38
    RamakrishnaLunchHome
    ராமகிருஷ்ணா உணவகம்
    30 / 38
    RamTheatre
    ராம் தியேட்டர்
    31 / 38
    RaniSeethaiMandram
    ராணி சீதை அரங்கம்
    32 / 38
    ReserveBankSubway
    ரிசர்வ் வங்கி சுரங்கப் பாதை
    33 / 38
    RoyapettahBridge
    ராயப்பேட்டை மேம்பாலம்
    34 / 38
    SafireTheatre
    சபையர் தியேட்டர்
    35 / 38
    SouthernRailwayBuilding
    தெற்கு ரயில்வே கட்டிடம்
    36 / 38
    TidelPark5
    டைடல் பார்க்
    37 / 38
    WidesedNapier
    நேப்பியர் பாலம்
    38 / 38
