    முடிவுக்கு வந்த விவசாயிகள் போராட்டம்: கடைசி நாள் எப்படி இருக்கிறது?

    மத்திய அரசு இயற்றிய மூன்று வேளாண் சட்டங்களுக்கு எதிராக கடந்த ஓராண்டாக தில்லி எல்லையில் விவசாயிகள் நடத்திய போராட்டம் முடிவுக்கு வந்துள்ளது.

    விவசாயிகளின் கோரிக்கைகளுக்கு ஒப்புதல் அளித்து மத்திய வேளாண் துறைச் செயலா் கையொப்பமிட்டு கடிதம் அளித்ததையெடுத்து, போராட்டத்தை நிறுத்திக் கொள்ள முடிவு செய்யப்பட்டது.
    PTI12_09_2021_000168A
    சனிக்கிழமை முதல் போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்டுள்ள விவசாயிகள் வீடுகளுக்கு திரும்பிச் செல்வாா்கள் என்றும் 40 விவசாய சங்கங்களின் கூட்டமைப்பான சம்யுக்த கிசான் மோா்ச்சா (எஸ்கேஎம்) வியாழக்கிழமை அறிவித்தது.
    இந்த அறிவிப்பையடுத்து, தங்களது போராட்டக் களத்திலிருந்து டிசம்பர் 11ஆம் தேதி புறப்படுவதற்கு அவர்கள் ஆயத்தமாகி வருகிறார்கள்.
    பல்வேறு உணர்வுகளின் பெருக்கால், விவசாயிகள் திக்குமுக்காடிக் கொண்டிருக்கிறார்கள் என்று சொன்னால் அது மிகையில்லை. ஒரு பக்கம், போராட்டம் விலக்கிக் கொள்ளப்பட்டது அறிவிக்கப்பட்டதும், அதனை விவசாயிகள் ஆரவாரமி
    ஓராண்டாக பனியிலும் மழையிலும் வெயிலிலும் தாங்கள் கொண்ட கொள்கையிலிருந்து பின்வாங்காமல் போராடி வந்த விவசாயிகளின் போராட்டக்களம் தற்போது எப்படி இருக்கிறது?
    ஒரு தரப்பினர், தங்களது பாரம்பரிய விளையாட்டுகளை குழுக்களாக விளையாட, அதனை விவசாயிகள் கைதட்டி ஆரவாரத்துடன் பார்த்து ரசித்துக் கொண்டிருந்தனர்.
    அதுமட்டுமா.. காஸிபூர் எல்லைப் பகுதியில் இத்தனை நாள்களாக தங்களது போராட்டத்தின் போது, பாதுகாப்புப் பணியில் ஈடுபட்டிருந்த காவலர்களுக்கு விவசாயிகள் இனிப்புகளை வழங்கி, தங்களது மகிழ்ச்சியை வெளிப்படுத்தினர்.
    இப்படி, பல்வேறு மனம் தொடும் காட்சிகளை, போராட்டம் களம் வெளிப்படுத்திக் கொண்டிருக்கிறது.
    சில விவசாயிகள், தங்கள் கொண்டு வந்து பயன்படுத்தியப் பொருள்களை எல்லாம், கடந்த ஓராண்டு நினைவுகள் மனதில் அலைபோல் அடித்துக் கொண்டிருக்க, வெளியில் சிரித்தபடி, துடைத்து, எடுத்து வைத்துக் கொண்டிருந்தனர்.
