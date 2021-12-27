கரோனா தடுப்பூசி: ஜன. 16 தொடங்கிய சாதனைப் பயணம்

Enable Javscript for better performance
    கரோனா தடுப்பூசி செலுத்தும் பணி ஜனவரி மாதம் தொடங்கி பல இடையூறுகளையும் தாண்டி ஆண்டின் இறுதியில் பல சாதனைகளுடன் தொடர்ந்து கொண்டிருக்கிறது.

    Published on : 28th December 2021

    Corona vaccine: Crossed 34.46 crore
    நாட்டில் 140 கோடிக்கும் மேற்பட்ட தடுப்பூசிகள் செலுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளன
    1 / 23
    Special camp: Corona vaccine for 17.31 lakh people
    கரோனா பேரிடருக்கு எதிரான உலகப் போரில், ஒரே பேராயுதமாகக் கருதப்படுவது கரோனா தடுப்பூசி.
    2 / 23
    corona_vaccine_
    நாட்டில், ஜனவரி மாதம் 16ஆம் தேதி கரோனா தடுப்பூசி செலுத்தும் திட்டம் தொடங்கப்பட்டது.
    3 / 23
    corona_vaccine_july_5
    ஆரம்பத்தில், தடுப்பூசி செலுத்திக் கொள்ள மக்கள் அவ்வளவாக ஆர்வம் காட்டவில்லை.
    4 / 23
    corona_vaccine_
    அந்த நிலை மெல்ல மாறியது. தடுப்பூசி முகாம்களில் கூட்டம் அலைமோதியது.
    5 / 23
    corona_vaccine_
    தடுப்பூசி போடும் முகாம்கள் அதிகரிக்கப்பநாட்டில் ஜனவரி 16ஆம் தேதி தொடங்கிய தடுப்பூசி திட்டம், சரியாக 278 நாள்களுக்குப் பின் அதாவது, அக்டோபர் 21ஆம் தேதட்டு, வாரந்தோறும் சிறப்பு முகாம்கள் அமைக்கப்பட்டன.
    6 / 23
    corona_vaccine_
    டிசம்பர் இறுதியில் இது 140 கோடியைத்தாண்டியுள்ளது.
    7 / 23
    Corona_vaccine_Aug_lady
    நாட்டில் அதிக கரோனா தடுப்பூசிகள் செலுத்தி முதலிடத்தில் உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் உள்ளது
    8 / 23
    corona_vaccine_
    கரோனா இரண்டாம் அலையால் நாடு தத்தளித்துக் கொண்டிருந்த போது, நாட்டின் சுகாதாரத் துறை மற்றொரு பக்கம் கரோனா தடுப்பூசி செலுத்துவதிலும் அக்கறை செலுத்தியது.
    9 / 23
    corona_vaccine_girls
    கரோனா தடுப்பூசி செலுத்தத் தொடங்கிய போது, அது பற்றிய விழிப்புணர்வோடு சேர்ந்து தடுப்பூசி செலுத்திக் கொள்வது பற்றி பல்வேறு புரளிகளும் பரவின.
    10 / 23
    corona_vaccine_
    தடுப்பூசி செலுத்திக் கொண்டால் அசைவம் சாப்பிடக் கூடாது, மது அருந்தக் கூடாது, இதய நோய் இருப்பவர்கள் தடுப்பூசி போடக் கூடாது என..
    11 / 23
    Corona_vaccine_womenn
    இவை அனைத்தையும் புரளி என்று புறந்தள்ளிக் கடக்க ஒரு சில மாதங்கள் ஆகின.
    12 / 23
    corona_vaccine_
    கரோனா தடுப்பூசி போட்டுச் சாவதை விட, போடாமல் கரோனா வந்து சாவது அதிகம் என்பதை மத்திய, மாநில அரசுகள் மக்களிடையே எடுத்துச் சொல்ல கணிசமான காலம் எடுத்துக் கொண்டது.
    13 / 23
    corona_vaccine_
    ஆரம்பத்தில் வெறிச்சோடிய தடுப்பூசி முகாம்கள் என்ற நிலை மெல்ல மாறியது.
    14 / 23
    vaccine
    பிறகு மணிக் கணக்கில் காத்திருந்து தடுப்பூசி செலுத்திக் கொண்டனர்.
    15 / 23
    So far 89.67 crore vaccines have been vaccinated, according to the central government
    கரோனா இரண்டாவது பேரிடரில் ஏற்பட்ட பெரும் பாதிப்பு, மக்களை கரோனா தடுப்பூசி முகாம்களை நோக்கி அழைத்து வந்தது.
    16 / 23
    so-far-8408-crore-corona-vaccines-have-been-vaccinated-according-to-the-central-government
    ஆன்லைனில் பதிவு செய்து கொண்டு, முகாம்களுக்குச் சென்று கரோனா தடுப்பூசி செலுத்தும் வாய்ப்பும், உருவாக்கப்பட்டது.
    17 / 23
    corona_vaccine_lady
    . தமிழகத்தில் கடந்த சில மாதங்களாக சிறப்பு முகாம்கள் என்ற பெயரில் மக்கள் வசிப்பிடங்களுக்கு அருகே முகாம்கள் அமைக்கப்பட்டு, தடுப்பூசி போடும் திட்டம் தீவிரப்படுத்தப்பட்டது.
    18 / 23
    mumbai-was-the-first-corporation-to-pay-rs-1-crore-for-vaccines
    தடுப்பூசி போடுவது அதிகரிக்க அதிகரிக்க, நாள்தோறும் கரோனா உறுதியாகும் விகிதம் குறையத் தொடங்கியது.
    19 / 23
    Number of corona vaccines exceeding 60 crore: union Government
    தடுப்பூசி செலுத்திக் கொள்ளாத ஆண்களை விட பெண்களின் எண்ணிக்கை அதிகம் என்று புள்ளிவிவரங்கள் வெளிவந்தன.
    20 / 23
    ‘57.16 crore vaccines have been given so far’: union Government
    கிராமங்களில் கரோனா தடுப்பூசி செலுத்தும் பணியை சுகாதாரத் துறையினர் கடும் சிரமங்களுக்கு இடையே மேற்கொண்டனர்.
    21 / 23
    PCR testing is not required if the vaccine is given in 2 installments
    நாட்டில் இதுவரை 140 கோடி தடுப்பூசியை செலுத்தி சுகாதாரத் துறை சாதனை படைத்துள்ளது.
    22 / 23
    ‘51.85 crore corona vaccines have been given so far’: Federal Government
    நாட்டில் இதுவரை 140 கோடி தடுப்பூசியை செலுத்தி சாதனை படைத்துக் கொண்டிருப்பதற்கு, சுகாதாரத் துறைக்கு ஒரு சல்யூட்.
    23 / 23
