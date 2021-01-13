Enable Javscript for better performance
குடியிருப்புப் பகுதிகளைச் சூழ்ந்த தாமிரவருணி வெள்ளம்- Dinamani

    குடியிருப்புப் பகுதிகளைச் சூழ்ந்த தாமிரவருணி வெள்ளம் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 13th January 2021 12:01 PM

    cbe4d4fa-f275-45de-8516-2a1469f3e274
    தொடர் கனமழை காரணமாக நெல்லையில் பல்வேறு பகுதிகளில் வெள்ளம் சூழ்ந்துள்ளது.
    1 / 13
    3c195113-eaa2-47a6-b962-6c5662f3cb72
    அணைகள் நிரம்பியதையடுத்து உபரிநீர் திறந்துவிடப்பட்டதால் குடியிருப்புப் பகுதிகளில் வெள்ளம் சூழ்ந்தது.
    2 / 13
    9f0a9799-75f0-48fd-8ef4-17fc06d1d6d9
    நெல்லையில் கருப்பந்துறை, மீனாட்சிபுரம், கைலாசபுரம், வண்ணாரப்பேட்டை ஆகிய பகுதிகளில் வெள்ளம் புகுந்தது.
    3 / 13
    62ccac7f-097b-493e-b9b9-181ee9ec1f86
    வண்ணாரப்பேட்டை எட்டுத்தொகை தெரு, திருக்குறிப்பு தொண்டர் தெரு, இசக்கியம்மன் கோயில் தெருக்களில் வெள்ளம்.
    4 / 13
    82ef6979-6a6c-4fbd-a581-5718c46a8394
    150க்கும் மேற்பட்ட வீடுகளை வெள்ளம் சூழ்ந்தது.
    5 / 13
    136abcd5-90d8-4f5a-850e-fcd8570af724
    தீயணைப்புப் படையினர், மீட்புப் படையினர் மக்களை மீட்டு நிவாரண முகாம்களில் தங்க வைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.
    6 / 13
    8766cbaa-2cee-4da8-bb63-372caf0df006
    வெள்ள நீர் நடுவே குடையுடன் அமர்ந்திருக்கும் சிறுமி.
    7 / 13
    536210b5-2f6c-4798-88fe-276f68487739
    வெள்ள நீர் புகுந்ததால் வெளியே வர முடியாமல் நிற்கும் குடியிருப்புவாசிகள்.
    8 / 13
    a81994d1-d99d-4d13-b538-3ed37093f297
    நெல்லை குடியிருப்புப் பகுதியில் சூழ்ந்துள்ள வெள்ளநீர்
    9 / 13
    ae824a5e-d69d-48c2-954f-1ae0cd1fb1d0
    மக்களை மீட்கும் பணியில் மீட்டுப்படையினர்
    10 / 13
    bbe2e848-7b31-4889-b481-51c543405af3
    மக்களை மீட்கும் பணியில் மீட்டுப்படையினர்
    11 / 13
    cdf4abc9-22ac-4265-942b-3edafbdcfb04
    வெள்ளத்தினால் மூழ்கிய குறுக்குத்துறை முருகன் கோவில்.
    12 / 13
    fcd2c859-9d40-4f60-9e71-6e65bfc35587
    நெல்லை குடியிருப்புப் பகுதியில் சூழ்ந்துள்ள வெள்ளநீர்.
    13 / 13

    தொடர் கனமழை காரணமாக திருநெல்வேலி மாவட்ட பிரதான அணைகளிலிருந்து உபரி நீர் திறந்துவிடப்பட்டதை அடுத்து, தாமிரவருணி கரையோரம் உள்ள வீடுகளை வெள்ள நீர் சூழ்ந்தது.

