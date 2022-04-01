ஆனந்தக் குளியல் போடும் திருவானைக்காவல் கோயில் யானை அகிலா

பஞ்சபூதத் தலங்களில் நீர்த் தலமாக அமைந்துள்ளது திருச்சி திருவானைக்காவல் சம்புகேஸ்வரர் - அகிலாண்டேஸ்வரி கோயில்.

By DIN | Published on : 01st April 2022 01:36 PM | Last Updated : 01st April 2022 02:43 PM