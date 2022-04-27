Enable Javscript for better performance
    தஞ்சை அருகே தேர்த் திருவிழாவில் விபத்து

    தஞ்சை அருகே தேர்த் திருவிழாவில் மின்சாரம் தாக்கி பெரும் விபத்து நேரிட்டது.
    தஞ்சாவூர் அருகே களிமேடு கிராமத்தில் புதன்கிழமை அதிகாலை நடைபெற்ற தேர்த் திருவிழாவில் மின்சாரம் தாக்கியதில்  11 பேர் உயிரிழந்தனர்.
    மேலும் 13 பேர் காயமடைந்து மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருகின்றனர்.
    தஞ்சாவூர் - பூதலூர் சாலையில் 4 கி.மீ. தொலைவில் உள்ள களிமேடு கிராமத்தில் 150 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு அப்பர் மடம் அமைக்கப்பட்டது.
    இந்த மடத்தில் ஆண்டுதோறும் சித்திரை மாத சதய நட்சத்திர நாளில் அப்பர் சதய விழா மிக விமரிசையாகக் கொண்டாடப்படுவது வழக்கம்.
    இதன்படி 94 ஆம் ஆண்டாக மூன்று நாள் அப்பர் சதய விழா செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை தொடங்கியது.
    அதிகாலை 3.15 மணியளவில் கீழத் தெருவிலிருந்து முதன்மைச் சாலைக்கு வந்த இத்தேர் திருப்பத்தில் திரும்பியபோது, மேலே சுமார் 30 அடி உயரத்தில் உள்ள உயரழுத்த மின் பாதையில் தேரின் அலங்கார தட்டி உரசியது.
    இதையடுத்து களிமேடு கிராமத்திற்கு சென்ற இடத்தை பார்வையிட்டார்.
    தகவலறிந்த மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் தினேஷ் பொன்ராஜ் ஆலிவர் மருத்துவக் கல்லூரி மருத்துவமனைக்கு சென்று பாதிக்கப்பட்ட மக்களுக்கு ஆறுதல் கூறினார்
    வெகு விமரிசையாக நடைபெற்று வந்த இத்திருவிழாவில் இரவில் மின் அலங்கார தேர் புறப்பாடு தொடங்கியது. இதில் அப்பர் படம் வைத்து இழுத்து வரப்பட்டது.
    இதனால் தேரை இழுத்து வந்த மக்கள் மீதும், சுற்றி இருந்தவர்கள் மீதும் மின்சாரம் பாய்ந்தது.
    மின்சாரம் தாக்கியதில் தேர் தீப்பிடித்து எரிந்துள்ளது.
    அப்பகுதி மக்கள் கூறுகையில் தேர் நிலைக்கு வருவதற்கு 15 நிமிடங்கள் இருந்த நிலையில் இச்சம்பவம் நிகழ்ந்தது.
    தேர் வரும் வழியில் தண்ணீர் ஊற்றப்பட்டு வந்ததால் மின்சாரம் பாய்ந்தபோது பாதிப்பு அதிகமாகி விட்டது என தெரிவித்தனர்.
    மின்சாரம் தாக்கியதில் தீப்பற்றி எரியும் தேர்.
    உருகுலைந்து நிற்கும் தேர்.
