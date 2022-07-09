Enable Javscript for better performance
    அமர்நாத்தில் என்ன ஆனது? 

    அமர்நாத் குகைக் கோயில் அமைந்திருக்கும் பகுதியில் நேற்று திடிரென மேக வெடிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு கனமழை கொட்டியது.
    இதில் அமர்யாத் யாத்திரை சென்றவர்கள் சிக்கிக் கொண்டனர்.
    ஜம்மு-காஷ்மீரின் அமர்நாத்தில் நேற்று திடீரென மேக வெடிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு பெருவெள்ளம் சூழ்ந்தது.
    யாத்திரையில் ஈடுபட்டிருந்த பலர் வெள்ளத்தில் சிக்கினர்.
    அமர்நாத் யாத்திரை மேற்கொண்டிருந்தவர்களை மீட்கும் பணியில் பேரிடர் மீட்புப் படையினர் ஈடுபட்டுள்ளனர்.
    அமர்நாத் பனிக்குகை நோக்கிய பயணம் 43 நாள்கள் நடைபெறும்.
    அமர்நாத் யாத்திரை காஷ்மீரில் உள்ள இரு முகாம்களில் இருந்து ஜூன் 30 தொடங்கியது.
    இந்த அமர்நாத் யாத்திரை வரும் ஆகஸ்ட் 11-ஆம் தேதி முடிவடைகிறது.
    அமர்நாத் யாத்திரைக்கு 3 லட்சத்திற்கும் மேலான பக்தர்கள் பதிவுசெய்துள்ளனர்.
    இந்திய விமானப்படையின் எம்.ஐ-17 ஹெலிகாப்டர்களும் மீட்புப்பணிக்காக இன்று ஸ்ரீநகர் புறப்பட்டுள்ளன.
    அமர்நாத் புனித குகையில் சிக்கியுள்ளவர்களை மீட்கும் பணி நடைபெற்று வருகிறது.
    இதில் இதுவரை 16 பேர் உயிரிழந்துள்ளனர்.
    மேலும், காணாமல் போன பலரை மீட்கும் பணி தொடர்கிறது.
    இன்னும் 30 முதல் 40 பேரைக் காணவில்லை என்று கூறப்படுகிறது.
    மீட்பு மற்றும் தேடுதல் பணி தீவிரமாக நடைபெற்று வருகிறது.
    இதன் காரணமாக அமர்நாத் யாத்திரை தற்காலிகமாக நிறுத்திவைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
