அதிர வைத்த அதிமுக பொதுக்குழு கூட்டம்- Dinamani

    அதிர வைத்த அதிமுக பொதுக்குழுக் கூட்டம்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 23rd June 2022 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated : 23rd June 2022 06:02 PM  

    PTI06_23_2022_000085A
    ஒற்றைத் தலைமை என்ற முழக்கமும், ஓ. பன்னீர்செல்வத்துக்கு எதிரான கோஷங்களும் பொதுக்குழுவில் அதிகமாக எதிரொலித்தன.
    1 / 7
    PTI06_23_2022_000130A
    அதிமுக பொதுக்குழுக் கூட்டம் சென்னை வானகரத்தில் இன்று நடைபெற்றது.
    2 / 7
    PTI06_23_2022_000129A
    ஒற்றைத்தலைமை என்ற முழக்கம் எழுந்துவரும் நிலையில், ஒரே மேடையில் ஈபிஎஸ் - ஓபிஎஸ்.
    3 / 7
    PTI06_23_2022_000087A
    ஒற்றைத் தலைமை என்ற கோரிக்கை வலியுறுத்தப்பட்டு, அடுத்த அதிமுக பொதுக்குழுக் கூட்டம் குறித்த தேதி அறிவிக்கப்பட்டது.
    4 / 7
    PTI06_23_2022_000084A
    ஓ. பன்னீர்செல்வத்தின் ஆதரவாளர்களுக்கு எதிராகவும் கோஷங்கள் எழுந்தன.
    5 / 7
    PTI06_23_2022_000082B
    ஒற்றைத்தலைமை என்ற கோரிக்கை ஏற்கப்படுவதாக அறிவிக்கப்பட்டதும், பொதுக்குழுவிலிருந்து ஓபிஎஸ் வெளியேறினார்.
    6 / 7
    PTI06_23_2022_000081B
    அதிமுக பொதுக்குழு மேடையில்..
    7 / 7

