பிறந்த நாளைக் கொண்டாடிய முதல்வர் மு.க. ஸ்டாலின் - புகைப்படங்கள்

முதல்வர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் தனது குடும்பத்துடன் கேக் வெட்டி தனது பிறந்தநாளைக் கொண்டாடினார்.

By DIN | Published on : 01st March 2022 07:20 PM | Last Updated : 01st March 2022 07:25 PM