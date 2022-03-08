Enable Javscript for better performance
    சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினம் 2022 - புகைப்படங்கள்

    பெண்களின் சாதனைகளை கொண்டாடும் வகையில் உலக அளவில் சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினம் ஆண்டுதோறும் மார்ச் 8ஆம் தேதி கொண்டாடப்பட்டு வருகிறது.

    By DIN  |   Published on : 08th March 2022 08:45 PM  |  Last Updated : 08th March 2022 09:40 PM

    IWD-1
    சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு தாஜ்மஹால் முன் செல்ஃபிக்கு போஸ் கொடுத்த இளம் பெண்கள்.
    1 / 15
    IWD-2
    சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினத்தையெட்டி, நாரி சக்தி புரஸ்கார் விருது பெற்றவர்களுடன் கலந்துரையாடிய பிரதமர் மோடி.
    2 / 15
    IWD-3
    சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினத்தையெட்டி 2020 மற்றும் 2021ஆம் ஆண்டுகளுக்கான நாரி சக்தி புரஸ்கார் விருதை குடியரசுத் தலைவர் ராம்நாத் கோவிந்திடமிருந்து பெறும் பெண் பயனர்.
    3 / 15
    IWD-4
    சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினத்தையெட்டி 2020 மற்றும் 2021ஆம் ஆண்டுகளுக்கான நாரி சக்தி புரஸ்கார் விருதை குடியரசுத் தலைவர் ராம்நாத் கோவிந்திடமிருந்து பெறும் பெண் பயனர்.
    4 / 15
    IWD-5
    பாட்னாவில் சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினத்தையொட்டி பாட்னா-சசரம் பயணிகள் சிறப்பு ரயிலை இயக்கும் லோகோ பைலட் குட்டி குமாரி.
    5 / 15
    IWD-6
    ஹைதராபாத்தில் சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினத்தையெட்டி நடிகை ஸ்ரீலேகாவுடன் போஸ் கொடுத்த மாடல்கள்.
    6 / 15
    IWD-7
    சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினத்தையொட்டி சென்னை விமான நிலையத்தில் உள்ள ஏடிசி கண்ட்ரோல் டவரில், விமானப் போக்குவரத்துக் கட்டுப்பாட்டு அறையிவ் பணிபுரியும் பெண் ஊழியர்கள்.
    7 / 15
    IWD-8
    சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினத்தையொட்டி, லக்னெளவில் பெண்கள் அணிவகுப்பின் போது காங்கிரஸ் பொதுச் செயலாளர் பிரியங்கா காந்தி வத்ரா குழந்தையுடன் உரையாடினார்.
    8 / 15
    IWD-9
    மொராதாபாத்தில் சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினத்தையொட்டி வண்ணங்களுடன் கொண்டாடிய இளம் பெண்கள்.
    9 / 15
    IWD-10
    கொல்கத்தாவில், சர்வதேச மகளிர் தின விழிப்புணர்வுப் பேரணியில் பங்கேற்ற போது, பலூனை ஊதும் ​​பெண்.
    10 / 15
    IWD-11
    இந்தியா கேட் அருகில் உள்ள புல்வெளியில் வேலை செய்யும் பெண்கள்.
    11 / 15
    IWD-12
    ஸ்ரீநகரில் உள்ள பாதாமி பாக் 15 கார்ப்ஸ் தலைமையகத்தில் மகளிர் தினத்தை கொண்டாடிய பெண்கள்.
    12 / 15
    IWD-13
    கொல்கத்தாவில் சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினத்தையொட்டி பெண்களுக்கான 'தஜஸ்வினி' என்ற தற்காப்பு பட்டறையில் பங்கேற்ற இளம் பெண்கள்.
    13 / 15
    IWD-14
    ஜம்முவில் சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினத்தையொட்டி பெண்களுக்கு பழங்கள் மற்றும் இனிப்புகளை வழங்கிய எஃப்.டபிள்யூ.ஓ அமைப்பின் துணைத் தலைவர்.
    14 / 15
    IWD-15
    மும்பையில் சர்வதேச மகளிர் தினத்தையொட்டி மின்சார ரயிலில் யோகா செய்து அசத்திய பெண்கள்.
    15 / 15
