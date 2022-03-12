தில்லி குடிசைப் பகுதியில் பயங்கர தீ விபத்து - புகைப்படங்கள்

தில்லி கோகல்புரி குடிசைப் பகுதியில் அதிகாலை ஏற்பட்ட தீ விபத்தில் சிக்கி 7 பேர் உயிரிழந்தனர்.

By DIN | Published on : 12th March 2022 06:17 PM | Last Updated : 12th March 2022 07:03 PM