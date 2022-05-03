Enable Javscript for better performance
    ரமலான் பண்டிகை உற்சாகக் கொண்டாட்டம்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 03rd May 2022 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated : 03rd May 2022 12:02 PM  |  அ+அ அ-  |  

    PTI05_03_2022_000062B
    ஆக்ராவில் நடைபெற்ற சிறப்புத் தொகையில் ஆயிரக்கணக்கானோர் பங்கேற்பு
    PTI05_03_2022_000061B
    ஆக்ராவில் தாஜ் மகால் முன்பு.
    PTI05_03_2022_000060A
    ஆக்ராவில் ரமலான் பண்டிகை உற்சாகக் கொண்டாட்டம்.
    PTI05_03_2022_000069B
    ஆமதாபாத்தில் ஜும்மா மசூதியில் சிறப்புத் தொழுகை.
    PTI05_03_2022_000068A
    தாணேவில் ஈத்கா மைதானத்தில்.
    PTI05_03_2022_000063B
    கொல்கத்தாவில் ரமலான் பண்டிகையை உற்சாகத்துடன் கொண்டாடும் குழந்தைகள்.
    PTI05_03_2022_000056B
    தாணேவில் ரோஜாப்பூ கொடுத்து முஸ்லிம் மக்களுக்கு வாழ்த்துக் கூறும் காவலர்கள்.
    PTI05_03_2022_000053B
    போபாலில் ரமலான் சிறப்புத் தொழுகை.
    PTI05_03_2022_000052B
    மொராதாபாத் சிறப்புத் தொழுகையில் பங்கேற்ற குழந்தைகள்.
    PTI05_03_2022_000026A
    வாழ்த்துகளைப் பரிமாறிக் கொள்ளும் சிறார்கள்.
    PTI05_03_2022_000025B
    இரண்டு ஆண்டுகளுக்குப் பின் நாடு முழுவதும் வழக்கமான உற்சாகத்துடன் ரமலான் பண்டிகைக் கொண்டாட்டம்.
    PTI05_03_2022_000017B
    புது தில்லி ஜம்மா மசூதியில்.
    PTI05_03_2022_000016B
    ஜம்மா மசூதியில் நடைபெற்ற சிறப்புத் தொழுகை.
    PTI05_03_2022_000031B
    சூரத்தில் நடைபெற்ற சிறப்புத் தொழுகையின் போது கண்காணிப்புப் பணியில் ஈடுபட்டிருக்கும் காவலர்.
    PTI05_03_2022_000048B
    குவகாத்தியில் நடைபெற்ற சிறப்பத் தொழுகை.
    PTI05_03_2022_000034A
    போபாலில் ரமலான் சிறப்புத் தொழுகை.
