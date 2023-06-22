Enable Javscript for better performance
National Florence Nightingale Award 2023- Dinamani

    தேசிய புளோரன்ஸ் நைட்டிங்கேல் விருது 2023  புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 22nd June 2023 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated : 22nd June 2023 10:44 PM  

    National_Florence_Nightingale-1
    2022-2023ஆம் ஆண்டுக்கான தேசிய புளோரன்ஸ் நைட்டிங்கேல் விருதுகள் வழங்கும் விழாவில், தமிழகத்தை சேர்ந்த துணை செவிலியரான சுகந்திக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-2
    சென்னையை சேர்ந்த ஸ்டாஃப் நர்ஸ் கணபதி சாந்திக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-3
    மிசோரமை சேர்ந்த சிவில் மருத்துவமனையை சேர்ந்த சி ஜோபாரி அவர்களுக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-4
    மணிப்பூரை சேர்ந்த பொது சுகாதார செவிலியரான சந்திரபாலா தேவிக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-5
    மகாராஷ்டிராத்தில் பொது சுகாதார செவிலியரான புஷ்பா ஷ்ரவன் போடேவுக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-6
    மொஹாலியை சேர்ந்த ஃபோர்டிஸ் மருத்துவமனையின் தலைமை செவிலியரான மாதவி ரானே சிக்கலேவுக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-7
    மேற்கு வங்கத்தை சேர்ந்த செவிலியர் அபிஷ்மிதா கோஷுக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-8
    புனேவை சேர்ந்த பிரிகேடியர் அமிதா தேவ்ராணிவுக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-9
    சிக்கிமை சேர்ந்த லேடி ஹெல்த் விசிட்டரான அம்பிகா பிரஹ்தனுக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-10
    கேரளாத்தை சேர்ந்த நர்சிங் அதிகாரியான கீதாவை விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-11
    பிகாரைச் சேர்ந்த துணை செவிலியர் காயத்ரி குமாரிக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-12
    ஒடிசாவில் துணை செவிலியரான மஞ்சுலதா மகாராணாவுக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-13
    கர்நாடகாவை சேர்ந்த துணை செவிலியரான நாகரத்னாவை விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-14
    அந்தமான் மற்றும் நிகோபார் தீவுகளை சேர்ந்த ணை செவிலியரான சுசித்ரா மிஸ்திரிக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-15
    அசாமை சேர்ந்த ணை செவிலியரான நமிதா கலிதாவுக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-16
    மேற்கு வங்கத்தை சேர்ந்த துணை செவிலியரான ரிது மண்டலுக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-17
    ஜெய்ப்பூர் மாநிலத்தை சேர்ந்த மூத்த நர்சிங் அதிகாரியான நீரஜ் தம்போலியாவிற்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-18
    உத்தரகாண்ட் மாநிலத்தை சேர்ந்த உதவி செவிலியர் கண்காணிப்பாளரான மஞ்சு கைராவுக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-19
    புது தில்லியை சேர்ந்த கூடுதல் இயக்குநர் ஜெனரல், ராணுவ நர்சிங் சர்வீசஸ், ராணுவ தலைமையகம் (தில்லி) மேஜர் ஜெனரல் ஸ்மிதா தேவ்ராணிவுக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-20
    லட்சத்தீவை சேர்ந்த தலைமை செவிலியர் (ஓய்வு பெற்ற கே இந்தும்பிவுக்கு விருது வழங்கி கெளரவித்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு.
    National_Florence_Nightingale-21
    செவிலியர்களுக்கான தேசிய புளோரன்ஸ் நைட்டிங்கேல் விருதுகள் வழங்கும் விழாவில் கலந்து கொண்ட மத்திய சுகாதார மற்றும் குடும்ப நலத்துறை அமைச்சர் மன்சுக் மாண்டவியா மற்றும் பிற முக்கியஸ்தர்கள்.
