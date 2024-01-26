Enable Javscript for better performance
    75வது குடியரசு தின விழா - புகைப்படங்கள்

    Published On : 26th January 2024  

    Republic_Day-1
    75வது குடியரசு தினம் முன்னிட்டு கா்த்தவ்ய பாதையில் நடைபெற்ற குடியரசுத் தின விழாவில் பங்கேற்ற குடியரசுத் தலைவர் திரௌபதி முர்மு தேசியக் கொடியை ஏற்றி வைத்து மரியாதை செலுத்தினார்.
    Republic_Day-2
    குடியரசு தின விழாவில் பிரான்ஸ் அதிபர் இமமானுவேல், துணை அதிபர் ஜகதீப் தங்கர், பிரதமர் மோடி, பாதுகாப்புத்துறை அமைச்சர் ராஜ்நாத் சிங் ஆகியோர் சிறப்பு விருந்தினராக கலந்து கொண்டு மரியாதை செலுத்தினர்.
    Republic_Day-3
    புதுதில்லி கா்த்தவ்ய பாதையில் நடைபெற்ற அணிவகுப்பை பார்வையிட்ட பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி.
    Republic_Day-4
    குடியரசு தின விழாவில் சிறப்பு விருந்தினராக பங்கேற்ற பிரான்ஸ் அதிபர் இம்மானுவேல் மேக்ரானுடன் உடன் பிரதமர் மோடி.
    Republic_Day-5
    கா்த்தவ்ய பாதையில் வெளியுறவு அமைச்சகம் சார்பில் அமைக்கப்பட்ட அலங்கார அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-6
    கா்த்தவ்ய பாதையில் பண்டைய கால குடவோலை முறையை பறைசாற்றிய தமிழ்நாடு அரசின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-7
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பில் பங்கேற்ற வெளியுறவு அமைச்சகத்தின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-8
    குடியரசு தின விழாவில் பங்கேற்ற கலாச்சார அமைச்சகம் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-9
    குடியரசு தின விழா அணிவகுப்பில் பங்கேற்ற துறைமுகங்கள், கப்பல் மற்றும் நீர்வழிகள் அமைச்சகத்தின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-10
    கா்த்தவ்ய பாதையில் 75-வது குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது இந்திய விண்வெளி ஆராய்ச்சி அமைப்பின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-11
    75வது குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது பங்கேற்ற மின்னணு மற்றும் தகவல் தொழில்நுட்ப அமைச்சகத்தின் ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-12
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது பங்கேற்ற மணிப்பூர் மாநிலத்தின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-13
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது பங்கேற்ற அருணாச்சலப் பிரதேசத்தின் மாநில ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-14
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது கா்த்தவ்ய பாதையில் பங்கேற்ற ஒடிசா மாநிலத்தை சேர்ந்த அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-15
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது பங்கேற்ற ராஜஸ்தானின் மாநிலத்தின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-16
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது பங்கேற்ற ராஜஸ்தானின் மாநிலத்தின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி அருகில் நடனமாடும் பெண்கள்.
    Republic_Day-17
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது பங்கேற்ற ராஜஸ்தானின் மாநிலத்தின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-18
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது பங்கேற்ற குஜராத் மாநிலத்தின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-19
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது பங்கேற்ற உத்தரபிரதேச மாநிலத்தின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-20
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது பங்கேற்ற தெலுங்கானா மாநிலத்தின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-21
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது பங்கேற்ற மத்திய பொதுப்பணித் துறையின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-22
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது பங்கேற்ற சத்தீஸ்கர் மாநிலத்தின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-23
    பள்ளிக் கல்வி மாற்றுதல் - உலகளவில் மாணவர்களை போட்டித்திறன் மிக்கவர்களாக மாற்றுதல் என்ற கருப்பொருளை சித்தரிக்கும் வகையில் பங்கேற்ற ஆந்திர மாநிலத்தின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-24
    வேலைவாய்ப்பு மூலம் பெண்களுக்கு அதிகாரம் அளித்தல் என்ற கருப்பொருளை சித்தரிக்கும் லடாக்கின் அட்டவணை உடன் வலம் வந்த அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-25
    கா்த்தவ்ய பாதையில் அணிவகுப்பில் பங்கேற்ற ஒடிசா மாநிலத்தை சேர்ந்த அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-26
    ராணுவ செவிலியர் பிரிவை சேர்ந்த அனைத்து பெண்கள் கொண்ட குழுவின் மிக பிரம்மாண்ட அணிவகுப்பு.
    Republic_Day-27
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பின் போது பங்கேற்ற இந்திய கடற்படையின் குழுவின் ஒரு பிரிவு.
    Republic_Day-28
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பில் பங்கேற்ற பாதுகாப்பு ஆராய்ச்சி மற்றும் மேம்பாட்டு துறையின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி.
    Republic_Day-29
    குடியரசு தின அணிவகுப்பில் பங்கேற்ற என்.சி.சி சாரண படையின் அணிவகுப்பு.
    Republic_Day-30
    சிஆர்பிஎஃப் மகளிர் படையின் டேர்டெவில்ஸ் அணியினர்.
