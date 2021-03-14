Enable Javscript for better performance
AIADMK Election manifesto- Dinamani

    அதிமுக தேர்தல் அறிக்கை வெளியீடு - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 14th March 2021 10:22 PM

    ADMKMANIFESTO
    அம்மா வாஷிங்மெசின் முதல் வீட்டில் ஒருவருக்கு அரசுப் பணி வரை பல இலவச அறிவிப்புகளுடன் அதிமுக தலைமையகத்தில் பல்வேறு வாக்குறுதிகளுடன் தேர்தல் அறிக்கையை வெளியிட்டது அதிமுக.
    1 / 8
    ADMKMANIFESTO2
    அம்மா இல்லம் திட்டம் என்ற பெயரில் வீடு இல்லாத ஏழைகளுக்கு இலவசமாக காங்கீரிட் வீடு என்ற திட்டம்.
    2 / 8
    ADMKMANIFESTO6
    விலையில்லா அரசு கேபிள் இணைப்பு, நகரப் பேருந்துகளில் பெண்களுக்கு 50% கட்டணச் சலுகை வழங்கப்படும்.
    3 / 8
    ADMKMANIFESTO7
    இலவசமாக ஆண்டுக்கு 6 சமையல் எரிவாயு சிலிண்டர்கள், மகப்பேறு விடுப்பு ஒரு வருடமாக அதிகரிக்கப்படும், கல்விக்கடன் ரத்து செய்யப்படும், ஆட்டோ வாங்க ரூ.25 ஆயிரம் மானியம் வழங்கப்படும்..
    4 / 8
    ADMKMANIFESTO9
    தமிழர் திருநாளாம் தைப்பொங்கல் பண்டிகையை, ஒவ்வொரு குடும்ப அட்டை தாரர்களுக்கும் பொங்கல் பரிசுப் பொருட்களுடன் உதவித்தொகையும் தொடர்ந்து வழங்கப்படும்.
    5 / 8
    ADMKMANIFESTO10
    இலங்கை தமிழ் அகதிகளுக்கு இரட்டைக் குடியுரிமை, மதுரை விமான நிலையத்திற்கு பசும்பொன் முத்துராமலிங்க தேவர் பெயர், மெட்ராஸ் உயர்நீதிமன்றத்தை தமிழ்நாடு உயர்நீதிமன்றம் என பெயர் மாற்றம் செய்யப்படும்.
    6 / 8
    ADMKMANIFESTO11
    நம்மாழ்வார் பெயரில் வேளாண்மைப் பல்கலைக் கழகம் அமைக்கப்படும், கல்லூரி மாணாக்கர்களுக்கு ஆண்டு முழுவதும் 2 ஜிபி இலவச டேட்டாவும், பனைமரம் வளர்ப்பு திட்டம் ஊக்குவிக்கப்படும்.
    7 / 8
    ADMKMANIFESTO15
    திருநங்கைகளுக்கு சிறுதொழில் மானியம் ரூ.20,000-ல் இருந்து ரூ.50,000 ஆக உயர்வு, கிராமக் கோயில் அர்ச்சகர்களுக்கு மாதாந்திர ஓய்வூதியம் ரூ.1000-லிருந்து ரூ.3,000 ஆக உயர்வு.
    8 / 8

    அதிமுக தேர்தல் அறிக்கை

