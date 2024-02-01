Enable Javscript for better performance
    மத்திய இடைக்கால பட்ஜெட் 2024 - புகைப்படங்கள்

    Published On : 01st February 2024  

    Budget-1
    மத்திய நிதி அமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன் பிப்ரவரி 01ஆம் தேதியன்று 2024-25 நிதி ஆண்டுக்கான இடைக்கால பட்ஜெட்டை தாக்கல் செய்தார்.
    Budget-2
    மக்களவை தேர்தல் நடைபெற உள்ளதால் 2024-25 நிதி ஆண்டுக்கான முழு பட்ஜெட், புதிய அரசு அமைந்த பிறகே அறிவிக்கப்படும். இன்று தாக்கல் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது 2024-25 நிதி ஆண்டின் இடைக்கால பட்ஜெட்.
    Budget-3
    அடுத்த 5 ஆண்டுகளில் கிராமப்புறங்களில் 2 கோடி வீடுகள் கட்டித்தரப்படும் - கூடுதலாக மருத்துவ கல்லூரிகள் அமைப்பது தொடர்பாக குழு அமைக்கப்படும்.
    Budget-4
    1980ல் ஆர்.வெங்கட்ராமன், 1977ல் எச்.எம்.படேல், 1971ல் சவான் ஆகியோர் இடைக்கால பட்ஜெட்டை தாக்கல் செய்தனர். மொரார்ஜி தேசாய் 1967 மற்றும் 1962 ஆம் ஆண்டுகளில் இரண்டு இடைக்கால பட்ஜெட்களை தாக்கல் செய்தார்.
    Budget-5
    எல்.ஐ.சி ஐபிஓ 2022ல் ரூ.20,557 கோடி. டாடா சன்ஸ் நிறுவனத்துக்கு ஏர் இந்தியா விற்பனை. ஹெச்.பி.சி.எல் நிறுவனத்தில் 51.11 சதவிகிதம் பங்குகளை வாங்கிய ஓ.என்.ஜி.சி.
    Budget-6
    அங்கன்வாடி மற்றும் ஆஷா பணியாளர்களுக்கு ஆயுஷ்மான் பாரத் திட்டம் விரிவுபடுத்தப்படும். பால் உற்பத்தியை அதிகரிக்க புதிய திட்டம் செயல்படுத்தப்படும்.
    Budget-7
    நாடு முழுவதும் மின்சார வாகனங்களுக்கான பேட்டரி சார்ஜிங் மையங்கள் அதிகரிக்கப்படும். தொழில்நுப்டம் சார்ந்த ஆராய்ச்சி மற்றும் புத்தாக்க திட்டங்களை ஊக்குவிக்க ரூ.1 லட்சம் கோடி நிதி ஒதுக்கீடு செய்யப்படும்
    Budget-8
    இந்தியாவில் அந்நிய நேரடி முதலீடு 596 பில்லியன் டாலராக அதிகரிப்பு.
    Budget-9
    எங்கள் அரசு வளர்ச்சிக்கான அணுகுமுறையுடன் செயல்பட்டு வருகிறது, இது அனைத்து தரப்பினரையும் உள்ளடக்கியதாக இருக்கும்.
    Budget-10
    நடுத்தர வர்க்கத்தினருக்கான வீட்டு வசதி திட்டம் அறிமுகப்படுத்தும். - 3 சரக்கு பொருளாதார ரயில்வே வழித்தடம் விரைவில் அமைக்கப்படும். - லட்சத்தீவில் சுற்றுலா உட்கட்டமைப்பு வசதிகளை வலுப்படுத்த நடவடிக்கை.
    Budget-11
    மாடியில் சோலார் அமைத்தால் 300 யூனிட் மின்சாரம் இலவசம்.
    Budget-12
    20425-25 நிதியாண்டுக்கான முதலீட்டை விலக்குதல் இலக்கு ரூ.50,000 ஆக நிர்ணயம்.
    Budget-13
    2024-25 காலகட்டத்தில் உணவு மானியத்திற்கான செலவு ரூ.2.05 லட்சம் கோடியாக நிர்ணயிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    Budget-14
    ஆராய்ச்சி மற்றும் கண்டுபிடிப்புகளை அதிகரிக்க தனியார் துறையை ஊக்குவிக்க 50 ஆண்டு வட்டியில்லா கடனுடன் ரூ.1 லட்சம் தொகுப்பு நிதி நிறுவப்படும்.
    Budget-15
    வருமான வரி உச்சவரம்பில் எந்த மாற்றமும் இல்லை. தற்போதைய வருமான வரி விகிதமே அமலில் இருக்கும்.
    Budget-16
    தளவாட செயல்திறனை மேம்படுத்துவதற்கும் செலவைக் குறைப்பதற்கும் மூன்று பெரிய பொருளாதார ரயில்வே வழித்தட திட்டங்கள் செயல்படுத்தப்படும்.
    Budget-17
    2009-10 நிதியாண்டு வரை ரூ.25,000 வரையிலான நேரடி வரி கோரிக்கைகளும், 2010-11 முதல் 2014-15 நிதியாண்டுகளுக்கு ரூ.10,000 வரையிலான வரி கோரிக்கைகளும் திரும்பப் பெறப்பட்டன.
    Budget-18
    ஜிஎஸ்டியின் வரி இரு மடங்கிற்கும் மேலாக அதிகரித்துள்ளதுடன், சராசரி மாதாந்திர மொத்த ஜிஎஸ்டி வசூல் கிட்டத்தட்ட இரு மடங்காக ரூ.1.66 லட்சம் கோடியாக உயர்ந்துள்ளது.
    Budget-19
    2024-25 ஆம் ஆண்டில் நிதிப் பற்றாக்குறை ஜிடிபி-யில் 5.1 சதவிகிதம் ஆக இருக்கும் என மதிப்பிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    Budget-20
    மத்திய மத்திய நிதியமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன்.
    Budget-21
    அதிகாரிகளுடன் மத்திய மத்திய நிதியமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன்.
    Budget-22
    2024-25-ஆம் ஆண்டுக்கான மத்திய இடைக்கால பட்ஜெட்டை தாக்கல் செய்த நிதியமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன்.
    Budget-23
    1959 முதல் 1964ஆம் ஆண்டுவரை தொடா்ந்து 6 மத்திய பட்ஜெட்களை தாக்கல் செய்த முன்னாள் பிரதமா் மொராா்ஜி தேசாய் சாதனையையும் அவா் சமன் செய்தார்.
    Budget-24
    மும்பையில் மத்திய நிதியமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன் நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் இடைக்கால பட்ஜெட் 2024ஐ தாக்கல் செய்தபோது மும்பை பங்குச் சந்தை முகப்பில் பொதுமக்கள் டிஜிட்டல் திரையைக் கடந்து சென்றனர்.
    Budget-25
    மத்திய நிதியமைச்சகம்.
