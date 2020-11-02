Enable Javscript for better performance
Gautam Kitchlu ties knot to Kajal Aggarwal in a private ceremony

    தொழிலதிபரை மணந்தார் நடிகை காஜல் அகர்வால் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 02nd November 2020 08:27 PM

    kajol-1
    காஜல் அகர்வாலுக்கும் தொழிலதிபர் கௌதமுக்கும் மும்பையில் எளிமையாக திருமணம் நடைபெற்றது. படங்கள்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்.
    1 / 11
    kajol-2
    இவர்களுடைய திருமண நிச்சயதார்த்தம் சமீபத்தில் நடந்தது. படங்கள்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்.
    2 / 11
    kajol-3
    பாரதிராஜா இயக்கிய பொம்மலாட்டம் மூலம் தமிழில் அறிமுகமானவர் காஜல் அகர்வால். படங்கள்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்.
    3 / 11
    kajol-4
    தமிழ், தெலுங்கு உள்ளிட்ட மொழிகளில் முன்னணி நடிகையாக இருப்பவர் காஜல் அகர்வால். படங்கள்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்.
    4 / 11
    kajol-5
    தமிழில் நான் மகான் அல்ல, மாற்றான், துப்பாக்கி, ஜில்லா, ஆல் இன் ஆல் அழகுராஜா, மாரி, பாயும் புலி, கோமாளி, விவேகம், மெர்சல் உள்ளிட்ட படங்களில் நடித்து உள்ளார். படங்கள்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்.
    5 / 11
    kajol-6
    மும்பையில் உள்ள தாஜ்மஹால் பேலஸ் ஹோட்டலில் நடைபெற்ற திருமணத்தில் நெருங்கிய உறவினர்கள், நண்பர்கள் கலந்து கொண்டனர். படங்கள்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்.
    6 / 11
    kajol-7
    நம்பிக்கைக்குரிய, சிறந்த நண்பரை திருமணம் செய்து கொண்டதாக காஜல் தெரிவித்தார். படங்கள்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்.
    7 / 11
    kajol-8
    திருமணப் புகைப்படங்கள் சமூக ஊடகங்களில் வெளியாகின. படங்கள்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்.
    8 / 11
    kajol-9
    தற்போது கமல்ஹாசனின் இந்தியன் 2, சிரஞ்சீவியுடன் ஆச்சார்யா ஆகிய படங்கள் காஜல் கைவசம் உள்ளன. படங்கள்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்.
    9 / 11
    kajol-10
    நடிகர், நடிகைகள் மற்றும் ரசிகர்கள் சமூக ஊடகங்களில் வாழ்த்துகளை பதிவு செய்து வருகின்றனர். படங்கள்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்.
    10 / 11
    kajol-11
    திருமணத்துக்கு பிறகும் காஜல் அகர்வால் சினிமாவில் தொடர்ந்து நடிக்க முடிவு செய்து உள்ளார். படங்கள்: இன்ஸ்டாகிராம்.
    11 / 11

    நடிகை காஜல் அகர்வால்

