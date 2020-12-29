Enable Javscript for better performance
Protestors during a clash against Citizenship Amendment Act- Dinamani

    கரோனாவுக்கு முன் பதறவைத்த தில்லி வன்முறை - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 29th December 2020 10:34 PM

    CAA_1_Delhi_miscreants
    வடகிழக்கு தில்லி பகுதியில் குடியுரிமை திருத்தச் சட்டத்துக்கு ஆதரவானவர்கள் மற்றும் எதிரானவர்கள் இடையே நடைபெற்ற மோதல்..
    1 / 12
    CAA_8_Delhi_Violence_EPS_Image
    வன்முறை நிகழும் பகுதியில் வன்முறையாளர்கள் மற்றும் காவலர்கள்.
    2 / 12
    CAA_2_PTI2_27_2020_000042A_(1)
    வன்முறையைத் தொடர்ந்து வடகிழக்கு தில்லியின் யமுனா விஹார் பகுதியிலிருந்து வெளியேறிய மக்கள்..
    3 / 12
    CAA_6_Car_Shed_ablazed_set_on_fire
    வன்முறையில் நாசமாகிய கார்கள்..
    4 / 12
    CAA_4_PTI2_27_2020_000042A_(3)
    வன்முறையைத் தொடர்ந்து வடகிழக்கு தில்லியின் ஷிவ் விஹார் பகுதியிலிருந்து வெளியேறிய மக்கள்..
    5 / 12
    CAA_7_Jamia_Student_EPS
    ஜாமியா மிலியா பல்கலைக்கழகம் அருகே நடைபெற்று வந்த சிஏஏ எதிர்ப்புப் போராட்டத்தில் 18 வயதுக்குக் குறைந்த ஒருவர் துப்பாக்கியால் சுட்டதில் காயமடைந்த ஜாமியா பல்கலைக்கழக மாணவர்..
    6 / 12
    CAA_5_PTI2_27_2020_000042A_(4)
    வன்முறையைத் தொடர்ந்து வடகிழக்கு தில்லியின் ஷிவ் விஹார் பகுதியிலிருந்து வெளியேறிய மக்கள்..
    7 / 12
    CAA_10_Delhi_Violence_EPS_Image
    படம் சொல்லும் கதை..
    8 / 12
    CAA_9_Delhi_Violence_EPS_Image
    கைகளில் ஆயுதங்களுடன் வன்முறையாளர்கள்.. வன்முறைப் பகுதியிலிருந்து வெளியேறுமாறு பல்வேறு ஊடகவியலாளர்கள் மிரட்டப்பட்டனர்..
    9 / 12
    CAA_12_Delhi_Violence_AP_Photo15
    படம் சொல்லும் கதை.
    10 / 12
    CAA_3_PTI2_27_2020_000042A_(2)
    வன்முறையைத் தொடர்ந்து வடகிழக்கு தில்லியின் பிரிஜ் புரி பகுதியிலிருந்து வெளியேறிய மக்கள்..
    11 / 12
    CAA_11_Delhi_Violence_EPS_Image
    படம் சொல்லும் கதை..
    12 / 12

    குடியுரிமை திருத்தச் சட்டம்

