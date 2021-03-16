Enable Javscript for better performance
T20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium- Dinamani

சுடச்சுட

    ﻿
    முகப்பு புகைப்படங்கள் விளையாட்டு
    Join Telegram

    இந்திய பேட்ஸ்மேன்களை மிரட்டிய இங்கிலாந்து - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published on : 16th March 2021 10:15 PM

    Morgan_Kohli_Toss_ANI
    இந்தியாவுக்கும் - இங்கிலாந்துக்கும் இடையிலான 3-வது டி 20 போட்டியின் போது டாஸில் பங்கேற்ற இந்திய கேப்டன் விராட் கோலி மற்றும் இங்கிலாந்து கேப்டன் இயான் மார்கன்.
    1 / 13
    Rohit_Rahul_PTI
    3-வது டி 20 கிரிக்கெட் போட்டியின் போது ரன் எடுக்கும் பேட்ஸ்மேன்கள் ரோஹித் சர்மா மற்றும் கே எல் ராகுல்.
    2 / 13
    Rahul_Gone_PTI
    வுட் வேகத்தில் போல்டாகி வெளியேறும் ராகுல்
    3 / 13
    Wood_bowled_and_team
    ராகுல் விக்கெட்டை வீழ்த்திய மகிழ்ச்சியில் இங்கிலாந்து வீரர்கள்
    4 / 13
    Rohit_Shot_PTI
    முதலிரண்டு ஆட்டங்களில் ஓய்வளிக்கப்பட்ட ரோஹித், 3-வது ஆட்டத்தில் சேர்க்கப்பட்டார்.
    5 / 13
    Rohit_Run_PTI
    17 பந்துகளை எதிர்கொண்ட ரோஹித் 15 ரன்கள் எடுத்தார்.
    6 / 13
    Rohit_Gone_PTI
    வுட் பந்தில் ஆட்டமிழந்த ரோஹித்.
    7 / 13
    Wood_and_Team_PTI
    ரோஹித் விக்கெட்டை விழ்த்திய மகிழ்ச்சியில் இங்கிலாந்து வீரர் மார்க் வுட் மற்றும் சக வீரர்கள்.
    8 / 13
    Buttler_and_team_PTI
    இஷான் கிஷன் விக்கெட்டை வீழ்த்திய மகிழ்ச்சியில் இங்கிலாந்து வீரர்கள்.
    9 / 13
    Pant_Flick_ANI
    பந்தை பவுண்டரிக்கு விரட்டும் பந்த்
    10 / 13
    Kohli_ANI_20210316210L
    சிறப்பான ஆட்டத்தை வெளிப்படுத்திய விராட் கோலி.
    11 / 13
    Kohli_down_Shot_PTI03_16_2021_000195B
    இந்த தொடரில் தொடர்ந்து இரண்டாவது முறையாக அரைசதம் அடித்தார் கோலி.
    12 / 13
    Kohli_PTI03_16_2021_000196A
    கோலி இறுதிவரை ஆட்டமிழக்காமல் 77 ரன்கள் சேர்த்தார்.
    13 / 13

    TAGS
    இந்தியா இங்கிலாந்து 3-வது டி 20 போட்டி

    உங்கள் கருத்துகள்

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the dinamani.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on dinamani.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of dinamani.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. dinamani.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    kattana sevai
    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp