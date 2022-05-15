Enable Javscript for better performance
    என்றும் சைமண்ட்ஸ் -  இந்திய ரசிகர்களின் நீங்கா நினைவுகளில்..

    Published On : 15th May 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated : 15th May 2022 12:31 PM  

    SYMONDS1_03-06-2009_11_22_39_05276263_Cr
    ஆண்ட்ரூ சைமண்ட்ஸ் - ஆக்ரோஷமான ஆஸ்திரேலிய கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் என்பதைத் தாண்டி ரசிகர்களுக்கு நினைவில் வருவது பின்னிய தலைமுடி மற்றும் உதட்டிலுள்ள க்ரீம்.
    1 / 11
    INDIAP6_03-06-2009_11_22_39_05350129
    ஆல்-ரௌண்டர் என்ற சொல்லுக்கு நியாயம் கற்பிக்கும் வகையில் பேட்டிங், பந்துவீச்சு மற்றும் பீல்டிங் என அனைத்துத் துறைகளிலும் அசத்தியவர் சைமண்ட்ஸ்.
    2 / 11
    SYMONDS_16-09-2008_12_33_41_05132323
    பந்தைப் பிடித்து குறிவைத்து ஸ்டம்புகளைத் தகர்ப்பது அவரது தனித்துவமான நினைவில் நிற்கக்கூடிய பீல்டிங்!
    3 / 11
    SYM1_29-04-2009_11_27_26_05498771
    ஆஸ்திரேலிய அணி இரண்டு முறை உலகக் கோப்பை வென்றதற்கு முக்கிய வீரர்களுள் ஒருவராகத் திகழ்ந்தவர்.
    4 / 11
    SYMONDS_01-05-2009_18_44_12_05423902
    இந்தியாவுக்கு எதிரான ஒருநாள் ஆட்டம் ஒன்றில் சதமடித்த மகிழ்ச்சியில் சைமண்ட்ஸ்.
    5 / 11
    CSK3_18-03-2010_16_0_2_05334275
    ஐபிஎல் கிரிக்கெட்டில் டெக்கான் சார்ஜர்ஸ் அணிக்காக சைமண்ட்ஸ் விளையாடினார். சென்னை சூப்பர் கிங்ஸுடனான போட்டியொன்றில் ..
    6 / 11
    4-H-SYM_09-11-2009_19_0_1_05131156
    டெக்கான் சார்ஜர்ஸ் அணிக்காக விளையாடியபோது ஆதரவற்றோர் குழந்தைகளுடனான நிகழ்ச்சி ஒன்றில் சைமண்ட்ஸ்.
    7 / 11
    4-H-DE1_09-11-2009_19_0_1_05390608
    நிகழ்ச்சிக்கு வரவேற்கப்பட்டபோது..
    8 / 11
    15O-IPL1_20-03-2010_21_0_1_05377257
    ஒரு ஆட்டத்துக்காக புவனேஷ்வர் சென்றிருந்தபோது, அங்கு விடுதியில் அவருக்கு அளிக்கப்பட்ட வரவேற்பு.
    9 / 11
    symonds_05-04-2010_12_0_2_05486723
    ஐபிஎல் 2010-இல் ஆட்டநாயகன் விருதுக்கான கோப்பையுடன்..
    10 / 11
    22PTI6_02-06-2011_19_24_57_05041198
    ஐபிஎல் கிரிக்கெட்டில் பின்னர் மும்பை இந்தியன்ஸ் அணிக்காக விளையாடினார்.
    11 / 11
