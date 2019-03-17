மனோகர் பாரிக்கர் மறைவு: பிரதமர் மோடி உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள் இரங்கல்
By DIN | Published on : 17th March 2019 10:05 PM | அ+அ அ- | எங்களது தினமணி யுடியூப் சேனலில், சமீபத்திய செய்தி மற்றும் நிகழ்வுகளின் வீடியோக்களைப் பார்க்க, சப்ஸ்கிரைப் செய்ய இங்கே கிளிக் செய்யுங்கள்!
கோவா முதல்வரும் பாஜக மூத்த தலைவருமான மனோகர் பாரிக்கரின் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள் தங்களது இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.
கோவா முதல்வரும் பாஜக மூத்த தலைவருமான மனோகர் பாரிக்கர் கணைய அழற்சி காரணமாக சிகிச்சை பெற்று வந்தார். எனினும், அவர் கோவா முதல்வராகவும் தனது பணியை தொடர்ந்துகொண்டு தான் இருந்தார்.
இன்று (ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை) மாலை அவரது உடல்நிலை பின்னடைவு ஏற்பட்டதாக தெரிகிறது. இதுதொடர்பாக, கோவா முதல்வர் அலுவலகம் முன்னதாக தெரிவிக்கையில், "கோவா முதல்வர் பாரிக்கரின் உடல்நிலை மிகவும் மோசமான நிலையில் உள்ளது. மருத்துவர்கள் தங்களது முயற்சிகளை மேற்கொண்டு வருகின்றனர்" என்றது.
இதைத்தொடர்ந்து, சற்று நேரத்திலேயே கோவா முதல்வர் மனோகர் பாரிக்கர் காலமானதாக குடியரசுத் தலைவர் ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் அறிவித்தார். பாரிக்கருக்கு வயது 63.
இதையடுத்து பாரிக்கரின் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி, காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் ராகுல் காந்தி, பாஜக தேசியத் தலைவர் அமித்ஷா, திமுக தலைவர் ஸ்டாலின், தமிழக பாஜக தலைவர் தமிழிசை சௌந்தரராஜன் உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள் இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.
Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019
A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations.
Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters.
Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/uahXme3ifp
I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2019
Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons.
My condolences to his family in this time of grief.
Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Chief Minister of Goa, Thiru Manohar Parrikar.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 17, 2019
On behalf of DMK, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and fellow party persons.
Manohar Parrikar ji’s demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessely dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji’s commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary.— Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019
கோவா முதலமைச்சர் மரியாதைக்குரிய திரு.மனோகர் பாரிக்கர் அவர்களின் மறைவிற்கு தமிழக பாஜக தலைவர் டாக்டர்.திருமதி தமிழிசை சௌந்தரராஜன் அவர்களின் இரங்கல் செய்தி. pic.twitter.com/tkYflyLl0e— Chowkidar Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiBJP) March 17, 2019