    மனோகர் பாரிக்கர் மறைவு: பிரதமர் மோடி உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள் இரங்கல்

    கோவா முதல்வரும் பாஜக மூத்த தலைவருமான மனோகர் பாரிக்கரின் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள் தங்களது இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர். 

    கோவா முதல்வரும் பாஜக மூத்த தலைவருமான மனோகர் பாரிக்கர் கணைய அழற்சி காரணமாக சிகிச்சை பெற்று வந்தார். எனினும், அவர் கோவா முதல்வராகவும் தனது பணியை தொடர்ந்துகொண்டு தான் இருந்தார்.  

    இன்று (ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை) மாலை அவரது உடல்நிலை பின்னடைவு ஏற்பட்டதாக தெரிகிறது. இதுதொடர்பாக, கோவா முதல்வர் அலுவலகம் முன்னதாக தெரிவிக்கையில், "கோவா முதல்வர் பாரிக்கரின் உடல்நிலை மிகவும் மோசமான நிலையில் உள்ளது. மருத்துவர்கள் தங்களது முயற்சிகளை மேற்கொண்டு வருகின்றனர்" என்றது. 

    இதைத்தொடர்ந்து, சற்று நேரத்திலேயே கோவா முதல்வர் மனோகர் பாரிக்கர் காலமானதாக குடியரசுத் தலைவர் ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் அறிவித்தார். பாரிக்கருக்கு வயது 63. 

    இதையடுத்து பாரிக்கரின் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி, காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் ராகுல் காந்தி, பாஜக தேசியத் தலைவர் அமித்ஷா, திமுக தலைவர் ஸ்டாலின், தமிழக பாஜக தலைவர் தமிழிசை சௌந்தரராஜன் உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள் இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

     

