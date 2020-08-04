சிவில் சர்வீஸ் தேர்வில் வெற்றி பெற்றவர்களுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து

யுபிஎஸ்சி சிவில் சர்வீஸ் தேர்வில் வெற்றி பெற்றவர்களுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி தனது வாழ்த்துக்களைத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இதுகுறித்து அவர் தனது ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில், 'சிவில் சர்வீசஸ் தேர்வை வெற்றிகரமாக முடித்த இளைஞர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் வாழ்த்துக்கள், பொது சேவையின் உற்சாகமான மற்றும் திருப்திகரமான வாழ்க்கை உங்களுக்காக காத்திருக்கிறது. அதற்காக என் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes!

அதேநேரத்தில் தேர்வில், விரும்பிய முடிவைப் பெறாத இளைஞர்களுக்கு, நான் ஒன்று சொல்லிக்கொள்ள விரும்புகிறேன். வாழ்க்கை பல வாய்ப்புகள் நிறைந்தது. நீங்கள் ஒவ்வொருவரும் கடின உழைப்பாளி மற்றும் விடாமுயற்சி உடையவர்கள். உங்கள் அனைத்து எதிர்கால முயற்சிகளுக்கும் வாழ்த்துக்கள்' என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours.