நீட் தேர்வு எழுதும் மாணவர்களுக்கு ராகுல் காந்தி வாழ்த்து

நீட் தேர்வு எழுதும் மாணவர்களுக்கு காங்கிரஸ் எம்.பி. தனது வாழ்த்துகளைத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இதுகுறித்து அவர் தனது ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில்,

நீட் தேர்வு எழுதும் மாணவர்களுக்கு எனது வாழ்த்துக்கள். அதேநேரத்தில் கரோனா தொற்று மற்றும் வெள்ள பாதிப்பு காரணமாக தேர்வு எழுத முடியாதவர்களுக்கு எனது ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள்.

மேலும், தனது முதலாளித்துவ நண்பர்கள் மீது கொண்ட அக்கறை போல, நீட்- ஜேஇஇ மாணவர்கள் மீதும் அக்கறை கொண்டுள்ளமைக்கு வாழ்த்துகள் என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

My best wishes to the students appearing for NEET exam and my sympathies to those who couldn’t take it due to the Covid pandemic and floods.



Wish Modi ji was as concerned about JEE-NEET aspirants & students as he is about his crony capitalist friends.