ஸ்மிரிதி இரானி பிறந்தநாள்: பிரதமர் மோடி, அமித் ஷா வாழ்த்து

மத்திய அமைச்சர்ஸ் ஸ்மிரிதி இரானிக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி, அமைச்சர் அமித் ஷா பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

மத்திய அமைச்சர் ஸ்மிருதி இரானியின் பிறந்தநாளையொட்டி, பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்ததோடு ஜவுளித் துறையையும், பெண்களுக்கு அதிகாரமளித்தலையும் மேம்படுத்துவதற்கு பல்வேறு முயற்சிகளை மேற்கொண்டு வருகிறார் என்று பாராட்டியுள்ளார்.

Birthday greetings to Union Minister @smritiirani Ji. She is making noteworthy efforts to transform the vital textiles sector and further women empowerment. May she lead a long and healthy life.

மேலும் அவர் நீண்ட ஆயுளுடன் ஆரோக்கியமாக வாழ வேண்டும் என்று தனது ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

அதேபோன்று மத்திய உள்துறை அமைச்சர் அமித் ஷாவும் ஸ்ம்ரிதி இரானிக்கு பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துகளைத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். அவரது நீண்ட ஆரோக்கியமான வாழ்க்கைக்காக பிரார்த்தனை செய்வதாகவும் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

Warm wishes to Union Minister @smritiirani Ji on her birthday. May she continue to work relentlessly towards the development and progress of our nation. Praying for her long and healthy life.