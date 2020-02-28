தொடரும் டிக்டாக் விபரீதங்கள்: நூலிழையில் உயிர் தப்பிய நபர்! அதிர்ச்சி விடியோ
By DIN | Published on : 28th February 2020 01:40 PM
பனிக்கட்டி நீரில் நீந்தி நூலிழையில் உயிர் தப்பிய டிக்டாக் பயனர் ஒருவரின் விடியோ பார்ப்பவர்களை அதிர்ச்சியடையச் செய்துள்ளது.
பிரபல மொபைல் செயலியான டிக்டாக் இன்று பலருக்கு சிறந்த பொழுதுபோக்குத் தளமாக மாறியுள்ளது. உலகம் முழுவதும் 100 கோடிக்கும் அதிகமாக பின்தொடர்பவர்கள் இருக்கிறார்கள். பயனர்கள் தங்களது பக்கத்தையும் பலர் பின்தொடர வேண்டும் என்ற நோக்கத்தில் வித்தியாசமான விடியோக்களை எடுத்து டிக்டாக்கில் பதிவு செய்கின்றனர். அவ்வாறு யாரும் செய்யாத ஒரு செயலை முயற்சிக்கும்போது சில விபரீதங்களும் நிகழ்கின்றன. டிக்டாக் விபரீதங்களினால் ஏற்படும் உயிர்பலி எண்ணிக்கை அதிகரித்துக்கொண்டுதான் இருக்கிறது.
This video gave me an anxiety attack @gonepatrol (via ig:jasontodolist) pic.twitter.com/ndSP5sBWj3— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 24, 2020
இந்நிலையில், டிக்டாக் பயனர் ஒருவர் சமீபத்தில் பனிக்கட்டி நீரில் நீந்தி ஒரு வீடியோவைப் பதிவு செய்ய முடிவெடுத்தார். அதன்படி, நீரின் மேற்பகுதியில் சூழ்ந்திருக்கும் பனிக்கட்டியை உடைத்து உள்ளே நீந்திச் சென்றார். சிறிது நேரத்தில் மூச்சுவிட முடியாமல் சிரமப்படவே, பனிக்கட்டி துளையை கண்டுபிடிக்க போராடி, இறுதியாக துளையினை கண்டுபிடித்து உயிர் பிழைத்தார். பார்ப்பவர்களிடையே பதற்றத்தை ஏற்படுத்தும் இந்த விடியோவை அவர் தனது ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். அதுமட்டுமின்று தொடர்ந்து அவர் இந்த முயற்சியில் ஈடுபட்டு வருகிறது. இந்த விடியோவுக்கு கலவையான பல விமர்சனங்களையும் நெட்டிசன்கள் பதிவிட்டு வருகின்றனர்.
I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn’t that’s when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up. The dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away. I then tried to break the ice with my back, you can see in the video. I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing. Aftermath is in the other video.