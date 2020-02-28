தொடரும் டிக்டாக் விபரீதங்கள்: நூலிழையில் உயிர் தப்பிய நபர்! அதிர்ச்சி விடியோ

பனிக்கட்டி நீரில் நீந்தி நூலிழையில் உயிர் தப்பிய டிக்டாக் பயனர் ஒருவரின் விடியோ பார்ப்பவர்களை அதிர்ச்சியடையச் செய்துள்ளது.

பிரபல மொபைல் செயலியான டிக்டாக் இன்று பலருக்கு சிறந்த பொழுதுபோக்குத் தளமாக மாறியுள்ளது. உலகம் முழுவதும் 100 கோடிக்கும் அதிகமாக பின்தொடர்பவர்கள் இருக்கிறார்கள். பயனர்கள் தங்களது பக்கத்தையும் பலர் பின்தொடர வேண்டும் என்ற நோக்கத்தில் வித்தியாசமான விடியோக்களை எடுத்து டிக்டாக்கில் பதிவு செய்கின்றனர். அவ்வாறு யாரும் செய்யாத ஒரு செயலை முயற்சிக்கும்போது சில விபரீதங்களும் நிகழ்கின்றன. டிக்டாக் விபரீதங்களினால் ஏற்படும் உயிர்பலி எண்ணிக்கை அதிகரித்துக்கொண்டுதான் இருக்கிறது.

This video gave me an anxiety attack @gonepatrol (via ig:jasontodolist) pic.twitter.com/ndSP5sBWj3