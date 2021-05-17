வரப்பெற்றோம்

அருந்தவச் செல்வர் அரிராம் சேட் - சின்னராசு, முத்தப்பா; பக்.272; ரூ.200; யூகே மேக்ஸ் பப்ளிகேஷன்ஸ், முக்கூடல்; )04634-274647.
திரும்பிப் பார்க்கிறேன் (வாழ்க்கை வரலாறு) - துடுப்பதிரகுநாதன்; பக்.384; ரூ.300; வசந்தா பிரசுரம், சென்னை-33; )044 - 2474 2227.
மக்கள் பாடும் பாட்டு - வானவில்கே.ரவி; பக்.286; ரூ.250; நிவேதிதாபதிப்பகம், 10/ 3, வெங்கடேஷ் நகர் பிரதான சாலை, விருகம்பாக்கம், சென்னை-600 092.
ஸ்ரீசங்கராச்சாரியார் அருளிய அபரோஷ அனுபூதி (மூலமும்உரையும் தமிழில்) -சு.மணி;பக்.180; ரூ.270; அபயம் பப்ளிஷர்ஸ், 19, ஏ.கே.ஜி.நகர், முதல் தெரு, உப்பலிபாளையம், கோவை-641 015.
திருக்குறளில் பெண்ணியம் - க.பூபதி; பக்.112; 120; கலையரசி பதிப்பகம். 66, சீனிவாசா நகர், மாங்காடு, சென்னை-600 122.
தமிழ்ப் புதினங்களில் சோசலிசகருத்துகள் - பெ.அண்ணாதுரை; பக்.144; ரூ.140; அலைகள்வெளியீட்டகம், 5/1எ, இரண்டாவது தெரு, நடேசன் நகர், இராமாபுரம், சென்னை-600 089.
அக்னிக் குஞ்சு (சுயசரிதை) - என்.உமாதாணு; பக்.208; ரூ.200; என்.உமாதாணு, 10, சங்கவி இல்லம், யமுனா வீதி, கியூரியோ கார்டன், பாரதியார் பல்கலைக்கழகம், கோயம்புத்தூர்-641 046.
மணிமேகலை வயசு...15 - விஜயராஜ்; பக்.288; ரூ.250; பூம்புகார் பதிப்பகம், சென்னை-108; )044 - 2526 7543.
திருக்குறள் பேரொளி - தி.வே.விஜயலட்சுமி; பக்.176; ரூ.150; மணிவாசகர் பதிப்பகம், சென்னை-108; )044-2536 1039.
